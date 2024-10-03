Vioscapes Kicks Off Ocean Clean Garden Green Campaign With Launch Of Urban Garden Decor Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First to Drive Ocean Plastics Reuse into Garden and Landscape Product Categories

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vioscapes ( ), Simple, Strong and Sustainable gardening and landscaping solutions, will kick off its Ocean Clean Garden GreenTM campaign in San Diego. The awareness campaign coincides with the launch of its new Urban Garden & Decor line for patios, balconies and even for indoor use (condominiums, townhomes, apartments, offices and inside in kitchen areas) taking place Saturday and Sunday, October 5th and 6th at the Fall Home Garden Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds.The cases and shelves are made from its EcoVioTM Composite of 100% reused parts (40% Ocean Plastics and 60% recovered hard natural fibers). The new product line is a great gift idea and designed to maximize tight spaces for maximum plant and gardening enjoyment. It is super easy to install and flexible – you can hang it from the ceiling, on the wall and we have other planters designed to fit underneath on the floor– creating a full garden and decorative plants solution is very small spaces – vertically or horizontally. It is easy to move around or move with you and ideal for herb gardens, succulents, vining plants, flowers and more.Four price points and configurations:-$49 Hanging Garden Case (Stone Gray or Coffee Brown) with 4 recycled plastic FDA-Grade pots. The pre-assembled 12x12 case comes with 2 mounting brackets/screws for mounting on the wall.-$39 2-Shelf System (Stone Gray or Coffee Brown) with 4 recycled plastic FDA-Grade pots. Set to hang two 12” wide and 5” deep shelves set to hang at 29.5” (or adjustable with Phillips head screwdriver) with pre-installed recycled steel wires for wall mounting. Comes with 2 Eye-Hooks for ceiling or rafter hanging options.-$29 1-Shelf System (Stone Gray or Coffee Brown) with 2 recycled plastic FDA-Grade pots. One 12” wide and 5” deep shelf set to hang at 29.5” (or adjustable with a Phillips head screwdriver) with pre-installed recycled steel wires for wall mounting. Comes with 2 Eye-Hooks for ceiling or rafter hanging option.-$79 Combo (Stone Gray or Coffee Brown)–One Hanging Garden Case and One 2-Shelf System. 8 recycled plastic FDA-Grade pots included.Vioscapes has partnered with Chao Plastico del Mar to remove plastic from oceans and rivers. All of its products have a QR code, specific to that production batch, enabling the purchaser to go to the Vioscapes' website and see from which oceans/rivers their plastic was recovered.“Our mission is to reclaim and reuse over 10 million pounds of ocean plastics in under 10 years,” noted Vioscapes President & Founder Steve Stephens.“Even our packaging is compostable, and doubles as great weed barriers, too. We are committed to designing products that meet the needs of eco-conscious gardeners who value sustainability without sacrificing quality.”About Vioscapes:Vioscapes is part of a larger community - the Thrive Outside family of brands. Together, the companies are focused on crafting high-quality products with intuitive designs that help people enjoy life outside, all while leaving the planet better than they found it. Vioscapes is known for being the first to drive ocean plastics reuse into a broad set of gardening and landscaping product categories. Propelled by two statistics, less than 9% of all plastics are recycled and reused and by 2050 plastics in the ocean will weigh more than the fish that live there, Vioscapes created their proprietary EcoVioTM Composite. All of their products are constructed from this durable material which is 1oo% recycled and made up of 40% ocean plastics to meet the company's mission to reclaim 10 million pounds of ocean plastics in the next 10 years. In keeping with the Thrive Outside values, Vioscapes enables people to enjoy gardening with a purpose.

