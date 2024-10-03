EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Prof. Dr. Wiltrud Treffenfeldt leaves Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG for personal reasons

03.10.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Prof. Dr. Wiltrud Treffenfeldt leaves Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG for personal reasons Zwingenberg, Germany, October 03, 2024 – Professor Dr. Wiltrud Treffenfeldt has informed the Chairman and the other members of the Supervisory Board of the BRAIN Biotech AG that she wishes to resign from her position as an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board of the BRAIN Biotech AG for personal reasons with effect from today. The Supervisory Board has regretfully complied with this request and Prof. Dr. Treffenfeldt will resign from the Supervisory Board as per her wishes as of today, October 03, 2024. Prof. Treffenfeldt has been a member of the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG since October 2020. The search for a successor to Prof. Treffenfeldt will be initiated by the Supervisory Board and it is intended to present a suitable candidate to the shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting in March 2025. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, Dr. Michael Majerus, expresses his special thanks to Prof. Dr. Treffenfeldt: "Wiltrud Treffenfeldt is a much respected manager and scientist with many years of experience in biotechnology. She has always enriched the discussions in the Supervisory Board with her expertise as well as her personality. I thank her very much for her commitment to BRAIN Biotech AG and wish her – also on behalf of my colleagues on the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, all the best and every success in her personal and professional future." +++ About BRAIN Biotech BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading provider of integrated solutions and products in the field of industrial biotechnology. The company specializes in enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains and bioprocesses for biotechnological production methods. BRAIN Biotech focuses on the growth markets of nutrition and life sciences as well as on innovative solutions for environment issues. BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. Its business activities are divided into three segments: 1. BioProducts: Production and sale of specialty enzymes and proteins; 2. BioScience: Customized solutions based on enzyme engineering, production strain and bioprocess development, and screening for bioactive compounds; 3. BioIncubator: Pipeline of research-intensive development projects. For production, the Group operates fermentation plants in the UK and other production facilities in continental Europe and the USA. BRAIN Biotech has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker: BNN; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs around 310 people and generated revenues of EUR 55.3 million in the fiscal year 2022/23. For more information, please visit

