Jordan Launches First Natural Gas Power Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) The first electricity-generation project of its kind in Jordan was inaugurated on Thursday to generate electricity for the National Chlorine Industries Company's (NCI) factory in Muwaqqar using compressed natural produced from the Risha field.During the launching ceremony, of Saleh Kharabsheh, who oversaw the opening ceremony, stressed the importance of the power generation station, which consumes 3 million cubic feet of per day to generate 10 megawatts of the factory's needs.Kharabsheh announced the Risha field produces 40 million cubic feet of natural gas and added, "We seek, based on these quantities, to supply the industrial cities in Rawda, Muwaqqar, Quweira, Mafraq, Qastal, and Hashimiya with gas."Kharabsheh also noted the National Petroleum Company (NPC) is working to develop the field by increasing its production to reach 50 million cubic feet in 2025 and 200 million cubic feet by 2030.Kharabsheh explained that generating electricity from natural gas has positive effects on the industrial sector due to its low cost 35% less compared to diesel and over 50% less than heavy fuel.The minister added that this project is one of three enterprises to produce compressed natural gas in the Risha area, which will reduce operating costs for industries that depend on natural gas by 25-50%. This reduction will enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector and improve the revenues of the NPC, enabling it to expand its programs and projects.Kharabsheh emphasized that these initiatives align with the recommendations of the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to create over 10,000 job opportunities and achieve economic growth of 5.6% by 2030. He also mentioned that the ministry is preparing a law to regulate natural gas-related businesses in the Kingdom.Highlighting the importance of the industrial sector in driving economic development, Kharabsheh noted its critical role in alleviating unemployment burdens.Meanwhile, Director General of the NPC, Mohammad Khasawneh, referred to the company's plans to boost Risha gas production for the benefit of both the industrial sector and citizens, describing the project as an initiative to achieve industrial security by relying on a local, low-cost source.Chairman of the NCI, Khalil Abu Rub, reaffirmed the company's commitment to clean energy, emphasizing the importance of expanding natural gas usage across various sectors due to its cost-efficiency, which could reduce production costs by approximately 70%.General Manager of the Jordan Gas Company, Salah Khazaleh, expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Energy and sector partners' efforts to establish this crucial facility. He underscored the project's significance in achieving economic and environmental security through the utilization of a less expensive and less polluting local energy source.Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, Ziad Saaida, described the project as the first of its kind in the Muwaqqar area, presenting an opportunity to enhance the region's industrial standing. Kharabsheh and attendees toured the station's facilities to assess its readiness and operational processes.Since March 2023, the Ministry of Energy has included the selling price of compressed and liquefied natural gas to consumers in the monthly bulletin of petroleum derivatives, alongside the commission for companies involved in this activity.