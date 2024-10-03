Wesco Partners With United Way Of Calgary And Area To Bridge Digital Inequity

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2024, Wesco launched its support of United Way of Calgary and Area digital equity and inclusion approach to community outcomes. This new and innovative approach to community outcomes leans into digital hardware and the lifelong skills required to use it for underserved community members.

In 2023, United Way of Calgary and Area hosted TechConnect at Calgary, an incubator for the tech industry. United Way of Calgary and Area initiated a call to action to partner in their pursuit of digital equity and inclusion and narrow the digital divide for equity deserving folks.

A lack of access to technology and the lifelong learning required to use it means that many vulnerable community members cannot benefit from the economic, educational, political, social and health potential that connection to our online community offers. Low-income families, older adults, Indigenous populations, racial and ethnic minorities, newcomers, persons with disabilities, women, LGBTQ+, and single parents are most affected by digital inequity. Digital equity empowers vulnerable Calgarians to connect conveniently to support services and opportunities for an improved quality of life.

United Way of Calgary and Area is promoting connectivity and amplifying outcomes by building the fastest path to impact – making direct corporate-to-community partnerships and stepping up to build long-term community digital transformation.

Wesco is a foundational partner in United Way of Calgary and Area's approach to digital equity. As a foundational partner, Wesco is investing in United Way of Calgary and Area's first initiatives for youth and digital transformation of the social sector and is supplying 75 Calgary area students with the tech tools needed for high school completion, through the Better Back to School program.

A Better Back to School was launched from the youth priority set by the collaborators. United Way of Calgary and Area worked with two Calgary School Boards to identify the back-to-school supply list students needed to support high school completion. No longer just pens and pencils – now laptops, tablets, headphones, graphing calculators are basic school needs.

Additionally, Wesco supplied tablets and related hardware to all six of United Way of Calgary and Area's Community Hubs, launching a digital transformation of the social sector. This program connects community members to build social inclusion and spark community economic development. All six of the Hubs sites were previously using paper intake forms, which posed problems for transcription and efficient connection.

As part of the fastest path to impact, United Way of Calgary and Area is also looking to match a community organization with Wesco University . This free, self-paced training program supports equity seeking individuals in finding new career opportunities.

Wesco has also invested in this work through United Way of Calgary and Area's Community Impact Fund, which tackles urgent and emerging issues. Digital Equity and Inclusion is an emerging issue which United Way of Calgary and Area, along with their Collaborators are tackling through prevention and intervention to narrow the divide and improve the quality of life for many Calgarians.

Learn more about Wesco's commitments to giving back to our communities visit Wesco .