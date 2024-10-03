2024 Ultimate Long Drive World Championship Results Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ULD Championship Belt

2024 ULD Open Men Pro Champion, Naoto Misumi

42 World Champions Crowned Across Divisions at the 2024 Ultimate Long Drive World Championship

- Jeff Gilder

WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ultimate Long Drive (ULD) World Championship wrapped up its 2024 competition in a thrilling four-day event held from September 25 to 28 at Par Tee Center in West Columbia, South Carolina. The championship brought together long drive enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, resulting in 42 world champions being crowned in various divisions, ranging from youth to senior categories, as well as adaptive, military, and first responder divisions.

Participants came from around the globe to compete in this prestigious event, which highlights the sport's inclusivity and broad appeal. Competitors in the age divisions, starting as young as under 7 and extending to 85+, displayed impressive feats of power and precision as they vied for top honors. This year's winners showcased incredible talent across both amateur and professional ranks.

Notable Champions

Newcomer Nolan Locke won the Open Men's Amateur division with a drive of 331.7 Yards

Troy Teal emerged victorious in the Open Valor division, delivering a drive of 328.4 yards.

In the senior divisions, Garrett Garland (M75, 259.2 yards), Pat Johnson (M70, 255 yards), and Gardner Lahet (M65, 290.1 yards) claimed championships.

Douglas Miller notably won both the M70 Pro (268.5 yards) and M65 Pro (262.5 yards) titles.

Among the professionals, Naoto Misumi of Japan won the Open Men's Pro division with a drive of 352 yards.

Wes Patterson delivered the event's longest drive (in the finals) of 355.8 yards, earning him the M35 Pro title.

David Mobley secured victory in the M55 Pro category with an impressive drive of 335.8 yards, while Jeff Crittenden dominated both the M50 Pro (336.9 yards) and M45 Pro (337.9 yards) divisions.

Women's and Youth Divisions Shine

The competition featured standout performances from female competitors and young rising stars. Barbara Glass won the first ever 85+ year old World Championship with a drive of 101 yards. Kelly Rudney took home the OW Pro championship with a drive of 309 yards, while Saki Ishi of Japan captured the OW Amateur title with a distance of 285.5 yards. In the youth divisions, Liam Poirier delivered an outstanding drive of 328.5 yards to claim the U17 Boys title, and Chloe Jacques dominated the U17 Girls category with a drive of 282 yards.

Full List of 2024 Ultimate Long Drive World Champions:

Troy Teal | Open Valor | 328.4 YDS

Kevin Bateman | Senior Valor | 305.4 YDS

Garrett Garland | M75 | 259.2 YDS

Pat Johnson | M70 | 255 YDS

Gardner Lahet | M65 | 290.1 YDS

Gary Ramirez | M60 | 300.4 YDS

Kenji Nishida | M55 | 301.4 YDS

Mark Stoneking | M50 | 301.7 YDS

Shinji Kaneko | M45 | 304.1 YDS

Francis Michel | M40 | 293 YDS

Hank Parks | M35 | 344.8 YDS

Douglas Miller | M70 Pro & M65 Pro | 268.5 & 262.5 YDS

Rick Scarfia | M60 Pro | 299 YDS

David Mobely | M55 Pro | 335.8 YDS

Jeff Crittenden | M50 Pro & M45 Pro | 336.9 & 337.9 YDS

Shinya Sawayanagi | M40 Pro | 348.6 YDS

Wes Patterson | M35 Pro | 355.8 YDS

Naoto Misumi | OM Pro | 352 YDS

Nolan Locke | OM Amateur | 331.7 YDS

Kelly Rudney | OW Pro | 309 YDS

Saki Ishi | OW Amateur | 285.5 YDS

Barbara Glass | W80 | 101 YDS

Mary Carr | W60 | 214 YDS

Melissa Smith | W50 & 45 | 258.7 & 257.5 YDS

Sara Graham | W40 & W35 | 249.5 & 261.3 YDS

Liam Poirier | U17 Boys | 328.5 YDS

Luis Fernando Castrello | U15 Boys | 318.1 YDS

Callum Mucklow | U13 Boys | 295.2 YDS

Dylan Spinnato | U11 Boys | 255.9 YDS

Jake Porter | U9 Boys | 160 YDS

Liam Norman | U7 Boys | 132.5 YDS

Chloe Jacques | U17 Girls | 282 YDS

Katelyn Pearman | U15 Girls | 206.2 YDS

Jorryn Nuckols | U13 Girls | 167.1 YDS

Brooklyn Long | U9 Girls | 127.6 YDS

Henry O'Grady | Adaptive | 200 YDS

Michael Boswell | Adaptive | 165 YDS

Charles Napinski | Adaptive | 157.5 YDs

See the full list of results here:

The Ultimate Long Drive organization extends heartfelt congratulations to all competitors and champions for their exceptional performances. The 2024 ULD World Championship was a celebration of skill, determination, and community across the sport of long drive.

For more information on the Ultimate Long Drive World Championship and future events, please visit Ultimate Long Drive's official website at https:ultimatelongdrive

