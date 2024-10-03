Inspiring New Documentary Scars Unseen To Hold Exclusive Screening At The Colony Theatre In Burbank

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scars Unseen

Safe Passage Heals

CBS and Local Invited to Support Event Aimed at Raising Awareness and Funds for Domestic Violence Survivors

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safe Passage Heals , in partnership with the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, is proud to host an exclusive screening of the inspiring new documentary, Scars Unseen, at the Colony Theatre in Burbank on Thursday, October 10th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.This screening is part of the kickoff to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and aims to shed light on the resilient stories of three incredible women who have survived domestic violence and are now paying it forward.Starring: Maha Bodhi, Adrienne Rouan, and Trish Steele, Scars Unseen offers an intimate and courageous look into the lives of three resilient survivors who have transformed their pain into purpose. Their compelling stories of overcoming unimaginable hardships are a testament to the strength and determination it takes to rebuild a life shattered by abuse. Trish Steele-founder of Safe Passage Heals and a pioneer in the fight against domestic violence for over 50 years-declares in the film:“I'm the girl that said, I'm going to do something about this. We are going to make a difference in the field of domestic violence.” Steele's unwavering dedication through Safe Passage Heals has provided thousands of women with shelter, support, and resources to rebuild their lives. Her work has not only saved lives but has also fueled a movement of empowerment and change, giving hope to countless survivors and breaking the cycle of silence and fear.Amidst a concerning rise in domestic violence during the pandemic, Scars Unseen offers a powerful exploration of these survivors' healing journeys and showcases the tools they used to build resilience. Directed by Meredith Yinger and produced by She TV Media, the film provides an unflinching look at the impact of abuse while offering hope and pathways to recovery.The evening will feature a special Q&A session with the film's director and the courageous women whose stories are featured in the documentary. It will also include a silent auction, where all proceeds will benefit Safe Passage Heals, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence through comprehensive healing programs.CBS will be covering the event, and both the media and the general public are encouraged to attend and help raise awareness about this critical issue. With domestic violence affecting 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men, Scars Unseen aims to change the conversation and foster healing across the community.Event Details:Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Location: Colony Theatre, 555 N 3rd St, Burbank, CA 91502Tickets & RSVP: The event is open to the public. For ticket information and to RSVP, visit Zonta Burbank Area Event Registration .About the Film:Scars Unseen aims to:- De-stigmatize Victimhood: By sharing these raw and real stories, the documentary encourages survivors to come forward and seek help without fear of judgment.- Encourage Open Dialogue: It fosters an environment where conversations around abuse are normalized, helping to break the silence that often surrounds this issue.- Change the Narrative: Scars Unseen challenges the conventional narrative around domestic violence, shifting the focus from victimhood to empowerment and resilience.Trish Steele invites everyone to attend this impactful event to learn, support, and advocate for survivors of domestic violence. This event is not just a screening, but a celebration of courage, resilience, and community support.Watch the official trailer here: Scars Unseen Trailer . For more information, visit .

