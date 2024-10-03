EVERI DIGITAL TO SHOWCASE ONLINE VERSIONS OF LAND-BASED HITS, PRESS YOUR LUCKTM: WHAMMY WILDS AND CASH MACHINE JACKPOTS®, AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Arcade Style, Instant Win Games Also on Display at G2E

and bingo, will highlight its commitment to provide EVERIthing casino and venue operators need to engage patrons by debuting online titles derived from player-popular themes in Everi's land-based library and arcade style, instant win games unique to the iGaming space at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 7-10, 2024 (Booth #1150).

Everi Digital will launch an online version of the casino-floor favorite Press Your LuckTM: Whammy Wilds, based on the iconic game show. This new online theme will offer a $100,000 jackpot opportunity, representing the largest jackpot prize in the Company's iGaming history. Press Your Luck: Whammy Wilds boasts the 243 WaysTM feature to win and allows players to immerse themselves in the game show experience with the innovative hold-and-respin bonus.

The land-based, three-reel Cash Machine Jackpots® and Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe® will also be introduced in an online format at G2E. Both themes are high-performing, player-favorite titles within Everi's award-winning mechanical library and feature multiple progressive jackpot tiers.

"With the launch of some of Everi's most popular land-based themes for online players, we are demonstrating our ability to

deliver exciting gaming entertainment experiences to players EVERIwhere they are," said Marshall Adair, SVP Everi Digital. "G2E is an opportunity to showcase Everi Digital's commitment to providing unique experiences to engage online players, informed by the proven performance of our land-based titles that help drive the continued growth trajectory of our iGaming business."

At G2E 2024, Everi Digital will also showcase Off The Hook Good Ol' Fishin' HoleTM, a unique fishing experience that is part of a new genre of instant win games that fit the industry trend of experiential themes. Online players can cast lines and try to reel in 18 unique species of fish, with a chosen bet level determining the range of fish players can win. The celestial-based Stellar BountiesTM, available soon for online real money gaming, will also be on display at G2E and features an arcade-style game with innovative gameplay.

The online game catalog from Everi Digital now consists of more than 100 distinct titles with a footprint spanning North America and Europe. This portfolio of iGaming content is housed and delivered via Everi's proprietary SparkTM Remote Game Server.

Everi's display of digital products at G2E 2024 will also include Video King, an integrated electronic bingo gaming management system that also features slot gaming content and instant win 24-number bingo games available from the player tablets. Both Video King and ViTM – a revolutionary, on-property mobile gaming solution with Everi's Class II and Class III digital games – signify an expansion of the addressable market for Everi Digital's player-popular gaming content.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming

and bingo

operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit .

Press Your Luck ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. (2024) Licensed by Fremantle. All Rights Reserved. .

