M&T CHARITABLE FOUNDATION: REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS FOR FINAL ROUND OF $25 MILLION AMPLIFY FUND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Initiative designed to advance inclusion and prosperity throughout New England, Long Island and New York's Westchester County



BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T (NYSE: MTB ), today launched the third phase of its Amplify Fund. The Amplify Fund provides support to non-profit initiatives in legacy People's United Bank communities

benefitting low- and moderate- income communities and underrepresented populations. This new request for proposals (RFP) seeks nonprofit organizations focused on advancing financial inclusion and spurring economic growth and prosperity, with a particular focus on racial and social justice in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Southern Maine, Long Island, and New York's Westchester County.

Amplify Fund's Phase III grants will provide funding for up to three years to nonprofit organizations centered around improving financial health and resiliency, wealth building, and providing opportunities that are eliminating barriers, reducing income inequality, and paving sustainable economic pathways. Eligible initiatives should respond directly to documented needs, challenges, and gaps that communities are facing in the following areas:



Homeownership & Improvement

S mall Business Development, Entrepreneurship & Career Growth Financial Resilience

"With this third and final request for proposals, the M&T Charitable Foundation will continue to seek opportunities that are equitable, accessible, and responsive to meeting local needs," said Karen Galbo, Regional Manager for the M&T Charitable Foundation in New England. "With more than $20.1 million invested to date, we are proud of the work of our nonprofit partners and the significant impact the Amplify Fund is having on our communities. We look forward to deepening our impact to ensure long term success and sustainability."

Consideration will be given to nonprofit organizations working to close the racial wealth gap and creating a more inclusive and equitable economy for everyone, leading to more secure, stable, and prosperous lives, and economic growth and prosperity for marginalized and underrepresented populations, including low-to-moderate income and BIPOC communities.

Applicant organizations that clearly articulate the needs to be addressed, with proven strategies in place to respond to those needs, will also receive consideration.

All RFPs under Phase III of the Amplify Fund are due by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2024, and can be submitted via the online portal with the passcode AF-FIP .

First announced in May 2022 , the Amplify Fund is a $25 million philanthropic investment as part of the merger between People's United Bank and M&T Bank. The first phase of the Amplify Fund awarded more than $11.8 million to 105 non-profit organizations. Funding focused on equity and environmental initiatives, mission-driven and capacity-building work, community, and tenant organizing, and financial empowerment and education for individuals and small businesses. During Phase II of the Amplify Fund, more than $8.2 million was awarded to 68 non-profit organizations focusing on advancing equity collaboratives.

For more information on the Amplify Fund, please visit the Amplify Fund website .

About the M&T Charitable Foundation

The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization founded in 1993 and funded by M&T Bank. The M&T Charitable Foundation awards over $40 million in grants per year to thousands of nonprofit organizations focused on improving the quality of life in the areas the bank serves.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:

New England:

Christopher Loh

(617) 581-2676

[email protected]

National Media and New York

Metro (NYC,

Long Island, and

New Jersey):

Frank Lentini

(929) 651-0447

[email protected]

© 2024 M&T Bank. Member FDIC

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED