A Shipwreck And Intrigue: New Mystery Novel THE CALLED STORM Promises Heart-Pounding Thrills

Charleston, SC, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a day, an idyllic boat excursion can go from enjoyable to life-threatening and even deadly as depicted in news articles of shipwrecks and sinking yachts .

For retired US Army veteran, E. M. Cole, the subject of a mysterious boat wreck inspired a novel. In his book debut,“The Called Storm,” two friends John and Jake are stranded on a deserted island after a harrowing storm shipwrecks their sailboat. Lucky to be alive, the pair must work together to survive while searching for John's missing wife and young son. As a former Secret Serviceman turned database engineer, John senses there is more to the situation than meets the eye. Relying on his instincts, he'll need to solve the mystery to save his family before it's too late.

Drawing from his army day experiences, Cole considered the body's stress response when faced with danger to craft his characters' reactions to the crisis they find themselves in. Tossed overboard into the icy ocean, protagonist John is rescued by his friend, and after coming to on an unknown shore, he weighs the reality of the situation against his desire to uncover the truth and find his family. Promising heart-pounding thrills, the book is an action-packed mix of adventure, mystery and suspense.

"The Called Storm" is available for purchase as a hardback, paperback or eBook on Amazon.com

About the Author:

E. M. Cole is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Gulf War. Now retired and awaiting the birth of his first granddaughter, he lives in York, Pennsylvania with his wife. When not writing, he enjoys traveling and gardening.“The Called Storm” is his first book. For more information on the author, please visit any of his social media profiles.

