Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030

The global market for Biodegradable Polymers is estimated at US$7.4 billion in 2024 and is poised to post a very strong CAGR of 22.1% during the 2024-2030 analysis period in reaching a projected US$24.4 billion by 2030.
The worldwide Biodegradable Polymers demand is expected to register a strong growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including growing number of end-applications, evident benefits of these materials, packaging industry forming the cornerstone of the market, growth in demand from food packaging applications, greater traction in textile industry, increasing healthcare applications and growing agriculture applications.
Europe represents the primary global market for Biodegradable Polymers, with North America following closely in terms of percentage share. Both these are highly advanced regions where the population recognizes the detrimental effects of environmental degradation and are striving to overcome this issue by various means, of which Biodegradable Polymers forms a significant component.
As a result of this awareness also growing in Asia-Pacific, the region is likely to register the fastest growth in demand for Biodegradable Polymers worldwide. China, with its massive population base, will be the fastest growing market for these materials in Asia-Pacific, due to ecological factors that are promoting the use of eco-friendly alternatives, such as Biodegradable Polymers.
Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis by Product Type
The major types of Biodegradable Polymers include Starch-Based Polymers, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxylkanoates (PHA), Biodegradable Polyesters [incl. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polybutylene Succinate Adipate (PBSA), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) & Polycaprolactone (PCL)] and Cellulose Derivatives.
Among these, Starch-Based Polymers account for the largest share, as they are derived from renewable plant sources, such as corn and potatoes, which are easily available, inexpensive and biodegradable. Polylactic Acid (PLA)-based biopolymers are also much in demand, since they are made using fermented plant sugars, such as corn starch, adding to their versatility and wide range of application areas, making them the fastest growing Biodegradable Polymer type.
Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis by Application Area
Biodegradable Polymers are widely utilized in Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Packaging and Textiles, among others. Packaging corners the largest share of the global market for Biodegradable Polymers, since these are ideal alternatives to regular plastic packaging materials, which are a major source of environmental pollution.
Another prominent application for Biodegradable Polymers includes Agriculture & Horticulture, where these are used as mulch films, in controlling soil erosion and packaging of crops. Consumer Goods encompass Biodegradable Polymer-based products, such as disposable cutlery, food containers and shopping bags, which appeal to the aware public, making it the fastest growing application for these materials. Healthcare applications of Biodegradable Polymers include medical devices, drug delivery systems and surgical implants, which are highly beneficial for patients.
Key Topics Covered:
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Product Outline Biodegradable Polymers Defined Biodegradable Polymers Market by Type Biodegradable Polyesters Cellulose Derivatives Polyhydroxylkanoates (PHA) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Starch-Based Polymers Biodegradable Polymers Market by Application Area Agriculture & Horticulture Consumer Goods Healthcare Packaging Textiles
