Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030

As a result of this awareness also growing in Asia-Pacific, the region is likely to register the fastest growth in demand for Biodegradable Polymers worldwide. China, with its massive population base, will be the fastest growing market for these materials in Asia-Pacific, due to ecological factors that are promoting the use of eco-friendly alternatives, such as Biodegradable Polymers.

Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis by Product Type

The major types of Biodegradable Polymers include Starch-Based Polymers, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxylkanoates (PHA), Biodegradable Polyesters [incl. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polybutylene Succinate Adipate (PBSA), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) & Polycaprolactone (PCL)] and Cellulose Derivatives.

Among these, Starch-Based Polymers account for the largest share, as they are derived from renewable plant sources, such as corn and potatoes, which are easily available, inexpensive and biodegradable. Polylactic Acid (PLA)-based biopolymers are also much in demand, since they are made using fermented plant sugars, such as corn starch, adding to their versatility and wide range of application areas, making them the fastest growing Biodegradable Polymer type.

Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis by Application Area

Biodegradable Polymers are widely utilized in Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Packaging and Textiles, among others. Packaging corners the largest share of the global market for Biodegradable Polymers, since these are ideal alternatives to regular plastic packaging materials, which are a major source of environmental pollution.

Another prominent application for Biodegradable Polymers includes Agriculture & Horticulture, where these are used as mulch films, in controlling soil erosion and packaging of crops. Consumer Goods encompass Biodegradable Polymer-based products, such as disposable cutlery, food containers and shopping bags, which appeal to the aware public, making it the fastest growing application for these materials. Healthcare applications of Biodegradable Polymers include medical devices, drug delivery systems and surgical implants, which are highly beneficial for patients.

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+

