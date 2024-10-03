Colombian Oil Sector Faces Challenges As Foreign Investment Declines

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian oil grapples with significant changes in 2024. Foreign direct in the sector dropped by $539 million in the first half of the year.



This represents a 30.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. Campetrol, the Colombian Chamber of Petroleum, Gas, and Energy, revealed these figures at a summit in Cartagena.



The oil sector now accounts for 18% of total foreign direct investment in Colombia . This marks a slight decline from the previous year.



Oil production in Colombia averaged 780,300 barrels per day from January to August 2024. This shows a small increase of 0.6% compared to the same period in 2023.



However, August 2024 saw a slight dip in production compared to both July 2024 and August 2023. The number of active oil rigs in Colombia has decreased significantly since November 2022.







In August 2024, there were 108 active rigs, down from 155 in late 2022. This decline has led to an estimated loss of 24,700 jobs in the industry.

Navigating Challenges and Seeking Investment

The Brent crude oil price also trended downward in September 2024. It fell to $72.8 per barrel, a 7.8% decrease from August. This drop is attributed to reduced demand from China and an economic slowdown in the United States.



Nelson Castañeda, Campetrol's executive president, expressed concern about the industry's future. He cited decreased foreign investment, falling gas production, and legal challenges to exploration activities.



Castañeda called for stakeholders to sign an agreement to support Colombia's energy sovereignty and development. Despite these challenges, Ecopetrol, Colombia's state oil company, has approved significant investments.



The company plans to allocate $1 billion to exploration and development projects. These funds aim to boost production and increase oil and gas reserves both onshore and offshore.



The Colombian oil sector faces a complex landscape in 2024. While production remains relatively stable, declining investment and rig counts pose challenges.



In short, the industry now looks to new investments and strategies to secure its future growth and stability.

