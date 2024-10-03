Marital Rape Related Matters Will Have Far-Reaching Socio-Legal Implications: Centre To Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Centre on Thursday informed Supreme Court that the matters related to marital rape will have very far-reaching socio-legal implications in the country and therefore, needs a comprehensive approach rather than a strictly approach.

The submission was made in an affidavit filed in the apex court.

Centre submits that "while exercising such judicial review on such subjects (marital rape), it is to be appreciated that the present question is not only a constitutional question, but essentially a social question on which the Parliament, after being apprised and being aware of all sides of the opinion on the present issue, has taken a position."

The Parliament, after being apprised and being aware of all sides of the opinion on the present issue has decided to retain Exception 2 to Section 375 of IPC in 2013 while amending the said section in the year 2013, Centre informed SC.

The set of pleas are PILs filed against the IPC provision and have challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on the ground that it discriminates against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands.