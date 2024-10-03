Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Report 2024: Focus On Select Players Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure, Lumenis, Lutronic, Sciton, Solta Medical, Syneron Medical, Venus Concept Canada And Viora
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Hair Removal Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Laser Hair Removal Devices was estimated at US$1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030.
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diode Laser Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.7%. The Nd: Yag Laser Devices segment is also set to grow at 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $271.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $298.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Laser Hair Removal Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 471
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $2.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025 All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025 With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025 Competitive Landscape Laser Hair Removal Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Market Analysis and Overview Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Continues to Exhibit Stupendous Growth Laser Devices, Diode & Beauty Clinics: Segments with Laser-Focus on Growth of Laser Hair Removal Devices Market North America Sweeps Laser Hair Removal Devices Market with Majority Stake Asia-Pacific to Display Fastest Growth Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Makes Powerful Strides with Host of Drivers Laser Hair Removal: Factors Stoking Popularity of the Procedure Product Innovation as Key Strategy for Players Recent Market Analytics Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for the Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards Laser Devices Women Continue to be Major User Base for Laser Hair Removal Devices Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost, Pain, and Effectiveness Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas, Advantages and Disadvantages Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2023 Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple Features Drives Market Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market Recent Technological Advancements in Laser Hair Removal Devices Rise in Number of Dermatology Clinics and Aesthetic Centers Bodes Well for Market Growth Laser Hair Removal to be the Next Stop for Artificial Intelligence Robot-Assisted Laser Hair Removal Eliminates Errors & Improves Accuracy Pulsating Startups Scripting an Engaging Story for Laser Hair Removal Devices Market Startups' Business Models & Technologies Disrupting Market Promising Startups in Laser Hair Removal Device Domain Advances in Non-Crystal Diode Laser Technology Drive Market Growth The Rising Popularity of Portable Laser Hair Removal Devices Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 Expanding Middle Class Population Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 96 Featured):
Alma Lasers Ltd. Cutera, Inc. Cynosure Inc. LUMENIS Lutronic Sciton Inc. Solta Medical Inc. Syneron Medical Ltd. Venus Concept Canada Corp. Viora
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Laser Hair Removal Devices Market
CONTACT:
