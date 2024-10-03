Tive Launches Livestream Series With Supply Chain Now To Tackle Critical Cargo Security Threats

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tive's Richie Daigle and Experts Explore The Evolving Freight Security Landscape in New Livestream Series-Streaming Live on October 16

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in and logistics visibility technology, today announced the launch of its new livestream series in collaboration with Chain Now , aimed at tackling the growing threats facing global cargo security. The series features Tive's Enterprise Account Executive, Richie Daigle, alongside Supply Chain Now's hosts Karin Bursa and Scott Luton.



The first episode, Unpacking Cargo Security: Defining What Puts Freight at Risk, is now available for on-demand viewing , and Episode 2, Confronting Ever-Changing Dynamics in Freight Security, will stream live on October 16 .

For this upcoming episode, Richie will be joined by David Shillingford, co-founder of Everstream Analytics . Together with Scott and Karin, they will explore the evolving threats to freight security, the importance of building a resilient technology stack, and how fostering a culture of adaptability can help businesses stay ahead of changing risks.

“Cargo theft and security issues are massive challenges for today's supply chains,” said Daigle.“Many companies rely on visibility solutions that only scratch the surface, but the real threats often remain hidden. With this livestream series, we're breaking down the risks that go beyond what you see on a screen-whether it's theft, equipment failure, or operational breakdowns-and giving businesses the practical tools and strategies they need to truly secure their supply chains and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Tive was recently honored for its ongoing leadership in supply chain innovation, winning both the FreightWaves 2025 FreightTech 100 Award and the SupplyChainBrain 2024 Great Supply Chain Partners Award -marking the third consecutive year the company has received both accolades. These recognitions highlight Tive's dedication to delivering the real-time insights and proactive strategies that are central to the discussions in its new livestream series.

To watch Episode 1 of the series, Unpacking Cargo Security, on-demand, click here . Don't miss Episode 2, Confronting Ever-Changing Dynamics in Freight Security, airing live on October 16 at 12:00 PM ET. Register for the livestream here .

To learn more about Tive and its real-time supply chain visibility solutions, visit .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

