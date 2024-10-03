Healthequity Community Foundation Launches With Mission To Build Financial Literacy And Healthcare Confidence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly created foundation will provide grants to support nonprofit charitable organizations that align with HealthEquity's mission, vision, and values

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, (Nasdaq: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the leader in Savings Account (HSA) and consumer-directed benefits administration, today announced the launch of its new HealthEquity Community Foundation. Dedicated to building healthcare literacy and confidence in communities across the United States, the Foundation's initial focus will be on providing grants to nonprofit charitable organizations.

“For over two decades, HealthEquity teammates have worked with nonprofit charitable organizations and businesses to make a real difference in the communities where we live and work. Now, with the launch of the HealthEquity Community Foundation, we're ready to expand our efforts to create equitable health outcomes, enhance education, and provide support for communities that need attention and resources,” said Jon Kessler, president and CEO of HealthEquity.

In its first year, the HealthEquity Community Foundation has committed to providing grants to charitable nonprofit organizations whose work is focused on one or more of four focus areas:





Health & Medicine : charitable nonprofit organizations focused on healthcare inequities and barriers to access, particularly those serving under-resourced communities.

Financial Education and Literacy : charitable nonprofit organizations enhancing financial education and literacy and help increase the number of individuals who have access to learning, skills, and tools that can help them achieve financial wellness.

Mental Health & Crisis Support : charitable nonprofit organizations that champion mental health by enhancing access to care and supporting crisis initiatives to build better wellness in homes and throughout communities. Basic Human Needs : charitable nonprofit organizations providing basic human needs for safety, access to housing, and food security.

Grant applications in these areas will be reviewed based on the overall opportunity and impact in the community.

“The HealthEquity Community Foundation is a formal extension of our longtime commitment to empowering our local communities,” said Dale Miller, President of the Foundation.“We look forward to partnering with organizations across the country, as we expand our efforts to support more Americans in the years to come.”

To learn more about the HealthEquity Community Foundation and its upcoming opportunities and programs, please visit . For further inquiries, please contact: ... .



About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our“Purple service” and approach at .



Media Contact

Amy Cerny

...

For the latest HealthEquity news, research and more visit our newsroom at