Zelensky On AFU' Withdrawal From Vuhledar: Main Thing To Save Lives Of Soldiers
Date
10/3/2024 9:10:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Vuhledar the right thing to do, as it made it possible to save the lives of the soldiers.
The Head of State said this during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Without appropriate weapons, we cannot stop the Russian Federation. When they are destroying the positions of our soldiers, we must protect their lives, because they are more important than any buildings. They are our people, they are citizens of Ukraine. Therefore, it is right that they withdraw and can save themselves. For the sake of the state, for the sake of their heroic service. These are absolutely the right steps,” Zelensky said when asked about the reasons for leaving Vuhledar.
The President once again called on international partners to provide Ukraine with“the opportunity to stop Russia with this or that weapon, to give permission, to provide the appropriate systems.”
He also said that there is currently a lag in the supply of weapons.
Read also:
50 buildings damaged in Kharkiv
as result of night air strike
“Ukraine needs to strengthen its position on the frontline so that we can increase pressure on Russia for the sake of real, fair diplomacy. Therefore, we need a sufficient quantity and quality of weapons, including long-range weapons, which, in my opinion, our partners are already delaying,” the President said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the high command has authorized the withdrawal of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further actions.
Photo: OP
MENAFN03102024000193011044ID1108743598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.