Zelensky On AFU' Withdrawal From Vuhledar: Main Thing To Save Lives Of Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called the withdrawal of the Ukrainian from Vuhledar the right thing to do, as it made it possible to save the lives of the soldiers.

The Head of State said this during a joint press with Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Without appropriate weapons, we cannot stop the Russian Federation. When they are destroying the positions of our soldiers, we must protect their lives, because they are more important than any buildings. They are our people, they are citizens of Ukraine. Therefore, it is right that they withdraw and can save themselves. For the sake of the state, for the sake of their heroic service. These are absolutely the right steps,” Zelensky said when asked about the reasons for leaving Vuhledar.

The President once again called on international partners to provide Ukraine with“the opportunity to stop Russia with this or that weapon, to give permission, to provide the appropriate systems.”

He also said that there is currently a lag in the supply of weapons.

“Ukraine needs to strengthen its position on the frontline so that we can increase pressure on Russia for the sake of real, fair diplomacy. Therefore, we need a sufficient quantity and quality of weapons, including long-range weapons, which, in my opinion, our partners are already delaying,” the President said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the high command has authorized the withdrawal of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further actions.

Photo: OP