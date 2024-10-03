ANAS Hosts Joint Meeting On Green Initiatives And COP29, Emphasizing Scientific Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A joint meeting of the Physical-Mathematical and Technical Sciences and Earth Sciences departments of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), dedicated to the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and COP29, was held, Azernews reports.

Opening the event, the President of ANAS, Academician Isa Habibbeyli, noted that the green movement had started in Azerbaijan in accordance with the policy of the head of state. He emphasized that these innovations encompass all areas of society, providing a significant impetus for the development of priority fields in science. The academician highlighted that, within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and COP29, a series of events are being organized at ANAS, and books and monographs are being prepared.

The head of ANAS mentioned that extensive discussions were conducted across all departments of the academy, with our scientists and intellectuals closely involved in addressing current scientific problems. He acknowledged their important contributions to COP29 and the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World." He also noted the significance of this joint meeting for expanding relations between physical, mathematical, and technical sciences and earth sciences.

Then, Academician Rasim Aliguliyev, Vice-President of ANAS and General Director of the Institute of Information Technologies, spoke on the topic "Positive and Negative Aspects of the Mutual Effects of Green and Digital Transformations." He noted that the formation of an information society in Azerbaijan, along with a healthy environment and a green society, are among the main priorities of state policy. He also discussed the development of green and digital transformations in our country, targeted measures, decrees, orders, and important documents implemented to address environmental problems. He assessed the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan this year as a tangible result of President Ilham Aliyev's policy aimed at establishing a green society. He emphasized that declaring 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and hosting a prestigious event like COP29 set significant tasks for relevant state institutions as well as the scientific community.

Academician Arif Hashimov, Academician-Secretary of ANAS, presented his report on "Preparation for COP29: Development Prospects of Renewable Energy Sources in Light of COP28 Results." He first provided an extensive overview prepared for the annual UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP1-COP28) Conference of the Parties.

During his speech, the academician-secretary addressed the causes and consequences of the current climate change, the impact of fossil fuels-coal, oil, and gas-on global warming, and the challenges posed by the rapid increase in global temperatures. He also discussed the current situation regarding the use of renewable energy sources, potential problems, and expectations.

Academician Ali Abbasov, Director General of the Institute of Management Systems of the Ministry of Science and Education; Misir Mardanov, Corresponding Member of ANAS and Director General of the Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics; Professor Bahram Aliyev, Director of the Institute of Ecology of the National Aerospace Agency; Academician Adil Gharibov, Adviser to ANAS and Director General of the Institute of Radiation Problems; Corresponding Member of ANAS, Professor Islam Mustafayev, Head of the Geography Department; Professor Rauf Gardashov, Corresponding Member of ANAS; and Professor Oktay Gasimov, among others, spoke about COP29 and the tasks facing Azerbaijan's scientific community.

It was emphasized that the COP29 event, to be held in November, holds great political and economic significance for enhancing Azerbaijan's reputation on the international stage.

In conclusion, the head of ANAS underscored the importance of the meeting, which addresses the challenges of COP29, the issues raised by the head of state, and current topics related to artificial intelligence, from the perspective of scientific solidarity, the creation of joint projects, and the integration of Azerbaijani science into the global community.