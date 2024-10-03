ANAS Hosts Joint Meeting On Green Initiatives And COP29, Emphasizing Scientific Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A joint meeting of the Physical-Mathematical and Technical
Sciences and Earth Sciences departments of the Azerbaijan National
Academy of Sciences (ANAS), dedicated to the "Year of Solidarity
for the Green World" and COP29, was held, Azernews
reports.
Opening the event, the President of ANAS, Academician Isa
Habibbeyli, noted that the green movement had started in Azerbaijan
in accordance with the policy of the head of state. He emphasized
that these innovations encompass all areas of society, providing a
significant impetus for the development of priority fields in
science. The academician highlighted that, within the framework of
the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and COP29, a series of
events are being organized at ANAS, and books and monographs are
being prepared.
The head of ANAS mentioned that extensive discussions were
conducted across all departments of the academy, with our
scientists and intellectuals closely involved in addressing current
scientific problems. He acknowledged their important contributions
to COP29 and the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World." He also
noted the significance of this joint meeting for expanding
relations between physical, mathematical, and technical sciences
and earth sciences.
Then, Academician Rasim Aliguliyev, Vice-President of ANAS and
General Director of the Institute of Information Technologies,
spoke on the topic "Positive and Negative Aspects of the Mutual
Effects of Green and Digital Transformations." He noted that the
formation of an information society in Azerbaijan, along with a
healthy environment and a green society, are among the main
priorities of state policy. He also discussed the development of
green and digital transformations in our country, targeted
measures, decrees, orders, and important documents implemented to
address environmental problems. He assessed the decision to host
COP29 in Azerbaijan this year as a tangible result of President
Ilham Aliyev's policy aimed at establishing a green society. He
emphasized that declaring 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the
Green World" and hosting a prestigious event like COP29 set
significant tasks for relevant state institutions as well as the
scientific community.
Academician Arif Hashimov, Academician-Secretary of ANAS,
presented his report on "Preparation for COP29: Development
Prospects of Renewable Energy Sources in Light of COP28 Results."
He first provided an extensive overview prepared for the annual UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP1-COP28) Conference of
the Parties.
During his speech, the academician-secretary addressed the
causes and consequences of the current climate change, the impact
of fossil fuels-coal, oil, and gas-on global warming, and the
challenges posed by the rapid increase in global temperatures. He
also discussed the current situation regarding the use of renewable
energy sources, potential problems, and expectations.
Academician Ali Abbasov, Director General of the Institute of
Management Systems of the Ministry of Science and Education; Misir
Mardanov, Corresponding Member of ANAS and Director General of the
Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics; Professor Bahram Aliyev,
Director of the Institute of Ecology of the National Aerospace
Agency; Academician Adil Gharibov, Adviser to ANAS and Director
General of the Institute of Radiation Problems; Corresponding
Member of ANAS, Professor Islam Mustafayev, Head of the Geography
Department; Professor Rauf Gardashov, Corresponding Member of ANAS;
and Professor Oktay Gasimov, among others, spoke about COP29 and
the tasks facing Azerbaijan's scientific community.
It was emphasized that the COP29 event, to be held in November,
holds great political and economic significance for enhancing
Azerbaijan's reputation on the international stage.
In conclusion, the head of ANAS underscored the importance of
the meeting, which addresses the challenges of COP29, the issues
raised by the head of state, and current topics related to
artificial intelligence, from the perspective of scientific
solidarity, the creation of joint projects, and the integration of
Azerbaijani science into the global community.
