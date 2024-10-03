(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK

, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

24 Seven , one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has been recognized as one of 2024's Best Places to Work in SoCal by Best Companies Group. Honored organizations represent a wide variety of industries and have established benchmarks for creating outstanding work environments.

Continue Reading

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work,"- Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven.

24 Seven Named One of The Best Places to Work in Southern California for Second Consecutive Year

Post this





Best Companies Group's selection process places a strong emphasis on detailed employee surveys. Other key factors in determining the top workplaces in Southern California included corporate culture, opportunities for training and development, compensation and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized once again for creating a workplace that empowers, motivates, and inspires our team," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Southern California is a vital market for us, with thriving offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. It's thanks to the commitment and passion of our employees that we continue to cultivate a strong and dynamic culture. Their hard work and dedication to serving our client and candidate communities made this accolade possible and reinforces our position as a talent solutions leader in Southern California."

In addition to this honor, 24 Seven has earned a range of other national and regional accolades this year, including:



Fortune Certified as a Great Place to Work

ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Talent

SIA Staffing 100 North America

SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the United States

SIA Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in United States

Forbes 2024 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms

Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City

San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

San Francisco Business Times Largest Staffing Firms in the Bay Area

Canadian Business Review – Best Businesses in Canada Twin Cities Business - Notable Emerging Leaders

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Alongside traditional staffing solutions for contract and direct hire positions, 24 Seven offers a robust suite of expanded global services, including consulting, embedded teams, a creative agency for outsourced projects, executive recruitment, a community for top marketing leaders, and retail and experiential activation support. Through this tailored approach, 24 Seven delivers high-quality, efficient, and customized talent solutions for your ongoing business needs.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED