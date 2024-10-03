Microinsurance Network Announces Partnership with The African Insurance Organisation

(MENAFN- lysander pr) Luxembourg, 3 October, 2024 — The Microinsurance Network (MiN), the leading global community dedicated to developing and promoting inclusive insurance, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the development of inclusive insurance markets across Africa. Together, MiN and AIO, with additional support from the International Labour Organization (ILO)’s Impact Insurance Facility aim to create a robust platform for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the promotion of product development to enhance the inclusive insurance landscape on the continent.

The partnership between MiN and AIO is underpinned by a shared commitment to supporting the growth of inclusive insurance in Africa. To further promote its development, AIO intends to set up a Microinsurance and Agriculture Insurance Pool.



