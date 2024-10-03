The Royal Ethiopian Trust Negotiates The Return Of Historic Shield From The Battle Of Magdala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cultural artifact will be returned to Ethiopia following brief exhibit in the U.S. at the Toledo Museum of Art

Photos are available at this .



CENTERBROOK, Conn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Royal Ethiopian Trust

(RET) announced today that it has successfully negotiated the repatriation of a 19th century ornamented shield seized by British following the Battle of Magdala.

The RET is a non-profit organization established by His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, grandson of Emperor Haile-Selassie I, to preserve and promote the cultural, educational, and economic well-being of all Ethiopian people.



The Magdala Shield

His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie stands with the Magdala Shield which will be repatriated to Ethiopia

Continue Reading

The shield, one of numerous artifacts seized by British troops following the battle of Magdala in 1868, holds immense cultural value, and was acquired through negotiations with the UK-based Anderson & Garland auction house.

The shield had been slated for public auction in February, but was withdrawn following pressure from the Ethiopian government.

Under Prince Ermias' direction, the RET took proactive steps to negotiate the shield's return to Ethiopia, in keeping with the organization's mission to protect and celebrate the nation's cultural treasures.

"This shield is not just a historical artifact; it is a symbol of Ethiopia's history and resilience," said Prince Ermias. "Our efforts and success in regaining this treasure is a testament to our commitment to preserve our heritage and honor our ancestors who fought for our nation's sovereignty."

The Battle of Magdala, fought in 1868, was a significant event in Ethiopian and British history. Following the capture of Magdala, the mountain fortress of Emperor Tewodros II, British forces looted hundreds of artifacts, including the Emperor's crown, ceremonial crosses, chalices and weapons.

To secure the return of the shield, the RET collaborated with Alula Pankhurst, a renowned British scholar with an expertise in Ethiopian history. Pankhurst is the grandson of Sylvia Pankhurst, an English activist who became devoted to Ethiopia following its invasion by Italy in 1936.



"It has been an honor to work with Prince Ermias and the Royal Ethiopian Trust to return this significant piece of history to its people," said Pankhurst. "Our families have long been dedicated to safeguarding Ethiopia's heritage, and ensuring that this shield returns to the Ethiopian people is a proud continuation of that legacy."

Before it returns to Ethiopia, the shield will travel to Toledo, Ohio, where it will be on display at the Toledo Museum of Art, October 4th- 27th, concurrently with the "Ethiopia at a Crossroads"

exhibit.

The Magdala Shield will make its final journey home in November and will be housed in the National Museum of Ethiopia, where it will be on display for the Ethiopian people and visitors from around the world.

About the Royal Ethiopian Trust

The Royal Ethiopian Trust is a registered 501c3 not for profit organization founded by His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, dedicated to preserving Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage and empowering its future. The Trust operates on four fundamental pillars: empowering youth through education, fostering entrepreneurship, preserving Imperial heritage, and supporting the Ethiopian Crown as a unifying symbol of national identity. Through these efforts, the Royal Ethiopian Trust seeks to ensure the prosperity, cultural vibrancy, and unity of Ethiopia and its people. For more information, visit

About the Shield of Magdala

The Shield of Magdala, also known as the Ethiopian Shield, was looted by British forces during the Battle of Magdala in 1868. This battle occurred during the British Expedition to Abyssinia (modern-day Ethiopia) and marked the end of the reign of Emperor Tewodros II, who committed suicide to avoid capture. After the British victory, soldiers looted cultural treasures from the emperor's fortress, including this ornate shield and crown.

The shield itself is a circular leather artifact with silver mountings and intricate designs. It is engraved with the date "13th April 1868," commemorating the battle. The shield, along with other items from the battle, has become symbolic of Ethiopia's cultural losses during the expedition.

Efforts to return looted Ethiopian artifacts, including the Shield of Magdala, have been ongoing. In recent years, several objects, including the shield, have been withdrawn from auctions due to protests from Ethiopian authorities, and some have been repatriated.

Media Contacts:

For HIH Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie / Royal Ethiopian Trust

Laura Peet

PeetCom Inc.

[email protected]

(917) 860-628

For Toledo Museum of Art

Kate Morais

Sutton Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE Royal Ethiopian Trust

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED