Xiaomi Unveils 14T Series with Advanced AI in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, KSA, October 3rd, 2024] – Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship 14T Series, tailored for photography enthusiasts with advanced AI features that enhance night photography. The series boasts sleek designs, MediaTek processors, and AMOLED displays for a seamless experience.



The eagerly awaited Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro were unveiled at an exclusive media launch event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, held at the VOX Cinema in VIA Riyadh. The event, attended by over 60 content creators, tech editors, media representatives, and authorized dealers, showcased the two new and highly anticipated devices.



An experience zone allowed guests to explore the impressive features of the new series and test various smartphone and AIoT products.





Revolutionizing Night Photography with Leica Optics

The Xiaomi 14T Series excels in low-light photography through its AI-enhanced AISP platform and FusionLM technology. Features like UltraHDR and PortraitLM improve HDR and portrait photography. The Xiaomi 14T Pro features a triple camera system, including a 50MP main camera with a Leica Summilux lens, capturing 32% more light. The Xiaomi 14T has a 50MP camera with Sony’s IMX906 sensor for excellent landscape and low-light shots. Both models support Movie Mode and MasterCinema for HDR videos in 10-bit Rec. 2020 format and 4K recording.



AI Enhancements for Everyday Use

The 14T Series boosts productivity with advanced AI capabilities in search, voice, text, image, and video. It simplifies tasks through on-device and cloud computing, enhancing efficiency and content creation. Collaborating with Google, the Xiaomi 14T Pro introduces Circle to Search for in-app searches, while the 14T features Google Gemini for writing, planning, and learning support. AI Interpreter and AI Notes offer real-time translation and transcription, while AI Image Editing, AI Eraser Pro, and AI Film streamline photo and video editing. Additionally, the 14T Series seamlessly integrates with Windows, enabling cross-platform connectivity for file sharing, app syncing, and enhanced productivity across devices.



Immersive Display and Sound

The series features a 6.67-inch AMOLED CrystalRes Display with a 1.5K resolution, 12-bit color depth, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4000-nit peak brightness. The display’s AI adjusts color temperature and brightness for eye comfort. Audio is enhanced with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers for immersive sound.



Exceptional Performance and Efficiency

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, offering a 37% boost in CPU performance and 44% in graphics with the Immortalis-G720 GPU. It includes the Xiaomi Surge T1 Tuner for stable connectivity and a Xiaomi 3D IceLoop cooling system to prevent overheating. The Xiaomi 14T uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra for improved CPU and GPU performance.



Both models feature powerful batteries with fast charging. The 14T Pro supports 50W wireless charging and a 5000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, while the 14T has a 5000mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge.



Design and Durability

The 14T Series combines performance with style, featuring an ultra-narrow 1.7mm bezel and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The 14T Pro has a metallic frame and 3D curved back for enhanced comfort and durability. Available colors for the 14T Pro are Titan Gray, Blue, and Black, while the 14T adds an eco-friendly Lemon Green variant made from bio-based materials.



Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 14T Series will be available across all Xiaomi channels starting October 3rd. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is priced from 2599 SAR and comes in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black. The Xiaomi 14T starts at 1699 SAR, available in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, and Lemon Green. The VIP service (priced at 999 SAR) includes free screen repair within the first 6 months from the purchase date, and out-of-warranty repair at no cost to customers within the first 12 months from the purchase date. The service also includes access to airport lounges, to be used before March 31, 2025.



