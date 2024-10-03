GUARDDOG AI Introduces DCX Insights: Pioneering Edge Anywhere Advanced Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DCX INSIGHTS Provides Visibility of Shadow IoT

Agentless architecture, DCX Insights effectively captures all digital assets, and IoT devices

- Daniel Pascua, Director of Product EngineeringNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GUARDDOG AI, the trusted leader in edge-to-edge cybersecurity visibility and response, proudly announces the debut of its latest innovation, DCX Insights , an advanced analytics platform meticulously engineered to provide unprecedented real-time visibility into organizations' edge-anywhere cybersecurity ecosystems. This state-of-the-art solution performs comprehensive network scans, proactively detecting anomalies and potential threats at their inception, enabling organizations to mitigate risks before they escalate preemptively.“DCX Insights is fundamentally transforming the cybersecurity landscape,” stated Daniel Pascua, Director of Product Engineering at GUARDDOG AI.“The platform's capability to deliver real-time, comprehensive insights into network activities ensures our clients can stay ahead of potential threats, safeguarding their operational resilience and minimizing potential damage.”DXC Insights employs a proactive methodology for maintaining operational resilience and minimizing potential damage. Utilizing an agentless architecture, it identifies all digital assets, including those originating from shadow IT or IoT devices, which are frequently vulnerable and challenging to secure. The platform excels in network traffic analysis through deep packet inspection, meticulously examining network packets to identify malicious activities, such as ARP spoofing, and providing enhanced insights into network behavior.By surpassing standard packet capture, DCX Insights enhances threat detection accuracy and network visibility, addressing concerns over false positives or unnecessary network disruptions. Leveraging advanced analytics techniques, DCX Insights delivers critical assessments of network devices, ports, and software, ensuring that security postures remain current and compliant with regulatory standards.Organizations utilizing DCX Insights gain a powerful tool that provides visibility into all digital assets on their network and helps to profile vulnerabilities, significantly enhancing their ability to combat cyber threats. The platform empowers security teams to act decisively and swiftly, fortifying their overall security framework. With DCX Insights, GUARDDOG AI continues to lead the way in delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the modern digital landscape.ABOUT GUARDDOG AI: GUARDDOG AI provides advanced cybersecurity solutions that simplify cybersecurity management through AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology. Our services are crafted to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without added complexity. Easily deployable across various environments- offices, branch offices, remote offices, IoT devices, and cloud- GUARDDOG AI offers unparalleled edge-to-edge visibility and protection.For information about the Channel Partner Program, please visit or contact ... for more details on how to become a partner.Try Out Our Solutions go to or Visit GUARDDOG for more information.Follow GUARDDOG on Social: Facebook or X Instagram or LinkedInSafe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.

GUARDDOG AI

Guard Dog AI Inc.

+1 833 448-2733

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.