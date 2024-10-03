Solar-Powered UAV Market To Skyrocket To $881.7 Million By 2035, Reports Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar-Powered UAV Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solar-powered UAV market is valued at $378.2 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $881.7 million by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2035. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 Download Sample Pages -There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the solar-powered UAV market , such as enhanced endurance limit as compared to conventional drones, applications in law enforcement activities, and increase in usage of renewable energy sources. Moreover, the market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the increase in use of drones for different applications such as commercial, industrial, manufacturing, agricultural among others in these countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.The global solar-powered UAV market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on application, mode of operation, type, range, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on application, the construction segment is expected to hold the highest share in 2025, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the media and entertainment segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2035.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on mode of operation, the semi automation segment to hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2035. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.On the basis of type, the quadcopter drones segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global solar-powered UAV market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold for the highest share in 2025, contributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2035. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.List of Top Companies in Zero Trust Security Market:AeroVironment Inc., Autonomous Systems Lab (Atlantik-Solar), Aurora Flight Sciences, Avy, BAE Systems Plc., Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), Elektra Solar GmbH, Eos Technologie, Kea Aerospace, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, NEWSPACE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, QinetiQ, Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, Skydweller, Sunbirds SAS, UAV Instruments S.L, and Xsun.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy application, the media & entertainment segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period .By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global solar-powered UAV market during the forecast period.By type, the quadcopter drones segment is projected to lead the global solar-powered UAV market during the forecast period.By range, the more than 300 km segment is projected to lead the global solar-powered UAV market during the forecast period.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on UAV Industry:- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.