Inability to influence Israel's military actions frustrates Biden

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden is increasingly acknowledging his inability to influence Israel's military conduct, according to a report from Politico on Wednesday, citing two unnamed White House officials.



Biden and his aides have been “repeatedly frustrated” by Israel’s actions in Gaza, particularly the high number of Palestinian civilian casualties, the report said. Israeli Prime has reportedly disregarded U.S. advice, and as Biden’s influence over Netanyahu has diminished, his frustration has grown. The officials claimed that phone calls between the two leaders have "increasingly turned into shouting matches."



The report suggests this dynamic reflects Biden’s recognition that he may be powerless to prevent a wider regional war in the Middle East, forcing him to focus on "limiting Israel's response rather than discouraging it entirely."



This comes a day after Israel launched ground raids against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which, along with intense airstrikes, aims to stop cross-border rocket and mortar attacks by the group, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



On Wednesday, Iran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel, claiming it was responding to what it described as the "genocide" in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the assassinations of senior “Palestinian resistance” figures, including Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.





