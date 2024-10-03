Mpower Technology Wins Landmark Solar Power Modules Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agreement with Airbus to over 1.1MW of solar modules for the wings of MDA AURORATM

satellites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mPower Technology, , the emerging solar provider of choice for Space 2.0, today announced its selection by Airbus Netherlands B.V. to provide Solar Power Modules (SPMs) for the Sparkwing solar arrays that Airbus is providing to the MDA AURORATM supply chain, the software-defined satellite product line enabling constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the world. mPower will initially deliver modules for over 1.1 megawatts of power for more than 200 spacecraft starting in 2025.

For the MDA AURORA supply chain, Airbus will supply over 200 Sparkwing solar arrays, consisting of two wings with five panels each and providing a photovoltaic area of well over 30 sqm. The DragonSCALESTM SPMs for these solar arrays will be produced on an automated high-volume line in upstate New York by mPower's manufacturing partner, Universal Instruments Corporation, owned by parent company Delta Electronics. The line currently has a production capacity of 1.5 MW per year, and this capacity can be readily expanded by adding additional lines. The production process is geared toward high efficiency and adaptability, ensuring that mPower meets the rapid timelines required for large-scale deployments.

"We're at the forefront of a massive shift in the space industry where the focus has moved from simply chasing maximum efficiency to scaling production for cost-effectiveness," said Kevin Hell, mPower president and CEO. "With the economics of space evolving rapidly, driven largely by lower launch costs, mPower is uniquely positioned to lead. Our DragonSCALES technology is not just efficient; it's designed to be mass-produced at scale while maintaining the reliability needed for constellation programs. This contract with Airbus Netherlands reflects our ability to deliver the right balance of performance, cost, and manufacturing readiness that the industry now demands."

The shift in the industry's priorities is clear: as satellite buses become more scalable and launch costs continue to drop, the need for cost-effective solar arrays that can be produced quickly and in large volumes is paramount. mPower's flight-proven SPMs are ideally suited to meet these needs, offering a unique blend of resilience, mass efficiency, and ease of integration.

Key factors driving mPower's selection:



A highly attractive cost point

Proven manufacturing readiness

Commitment to Airbus' rigorous ground qualification test plan, including thermal, radiation resilience and recovery Superior performance metrics for resilience and ease of integration

"mPower's solar-cell technology is the right choice for this mission for which it has the best price per watt in combination with our innovative Sparkwing solar arrays. Moreover, it's easily scalable and fits exactly with our industrialized production philosophy," said Rob van Hassel, Business Director Solar Arrays at Airbus in the Netherlands. The partnership builds on Airbus' close observation of mPower developing the DragonSCALES technology over the past five years.

With 10 years of on-orbit space heritage across six satellites, mPower is the natural choice for programs demanding high volume and reliability as the space industry moves toward large-scale constellations. And, with an engaged customer funnel valued at over $500 million, mPower is positioned to become the leading provider of power solutions for the next generation of space missions.

About mPower Technology, Inc.

mPower Technology is shaping the future of solar power with a revolutionary new technology called DragonSCALESTM, a completely flexible, interconnected mesh of miniature solar cells. Leveraging well-established and affordable materials, processes and tools for the silicon PV and microelectronics industries, DragonSCALES enables completely new design options for solar power, removing the constraints of existing silicon and gallium arsenide solar solutions, and enabling highly flexible, resilient, lightweight designs that can be rapidly deployed at extremely low cost. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit mpowertech for the latest news and information

Media Contact:

Natalie Rizk

RiotMind

Phone: +1-505-252-4279

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE mPower Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED