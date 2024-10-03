Hhaexchange Acquires Sandata Technologies, Enhancing Ability To Serve Homecare Providers, Payers, And Caregivers Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Best positioned to deliver transformative that accelerates the industry's evolution and its ability to improve outcomes

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange , a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, today announced that it has acquired Sandata Technologies. With four decades of experience, Sandata provides solutions that serve the homecare industry. Together, HHAeXchange and Sandata are well-positioned to meet the growing need for home and community-based services (HCBS), with demand for personal care aides expected to rise by 43% between 2020 and 2035.

“We are excited to join forces with Sandata, who shares our commitment to enabling homecare stakeholders to deliver the highest quality of care to their members,” said Paul Joiner, Chief Executive Officer of HHAeXchange .“This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to investing in and raising the bar for our customers, while leading the transformation of an industry that deserves best-in-class technology and a superior experience. We will leverage our expanded platform by innovating with states and health plans to enable providers and better health outcomes. By doing so, we will further empower the devoted caregivers who are at the heart of our industry.”

Joiner concluded:“Now is the time to harness the power of advanced technology to truly support providers and payers with their billing needs and compliance requirements – and ultimately, deliver on the promise of our industry.”

“For decades, Sandata has been dedicated to ensuring providers and payers can seamlessly work together to increase compliance, improve efficiency, and deliver high-quality care,” said Sandata's Chief Executive Officer, Emmet O'Gara.“Joining HHAeXchange strengthens our commitment and represents an exciting new chapter for Sandata, positioning the new combined company for continued growth and innovation by enhancing the value we can deliver to our customers.”

HHAeXchange's transaction with Sandata builds on the company's recent strategic acquisitions of Cashé and Generations . These investments collectively support HHAeXchange's ongoing advancement of its mission to enable caregivers, families, providers, and payers to deliver the best care in the home. Paul Joiner, HHAeXchange's CEO, will lead the combined business moving forward.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on X , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Sandata

Sandata, now part of HHAeXchange, is the pioneering force in home and community-based care, consistently leading the way with innovative technology solutions. As a trusted leader, Sandata is deeply committed to addressing critical challenges in the sector by expertly connecting the homecare ecosystem. This commitment creates a positive and lasting impact on payers, providers, caregivers, and those who receive care.

Sandata's industry-leading software, systems, and services optimize billing and claims processing for payers, streamline administrative processes for providers, and facilitate better experiences for caregivers and those who receive care. Sandata's vision and commitment to transforming the industry continue to shape the future of care at home and in our communities, ensuring better outcomes for all involved.

