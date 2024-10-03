(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WENZHOU, China, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN ) (" ZK International" or the "Company")

is proud to announce that it has secured a significant contract with Shenzhen Group for the Shenzhen Municipal Infrastructural Gas Pipeline Procurement Project. This project, valued at approximately $4.47 million , will involve the provision of state-of-the-art crimped carbon steel pipes and fittings for gas engineering in multi-story residential buildings across Shenzhen.

This contract win is a substantial achievement for ZK International, reinforcing its leadership in the gas infrastructure sector. Shenzhen Gas Group, a strong proponent of crimped carbon steel pipelines for urban use, is at the forefront of implementing this technology across multiple Chinese cities. ZK International's partnership with Shenzhen Gas Group demonstrates the Company's commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative pipeline solutions and positions it as a key player in the urban gas infrastructure expansion across multiple cities in China.

With the adoption of this technology, ZK International is poised to benefit further from the ongoing infrastructure development and modernization across China's urban regions, particularly given the strong backing of Shenzhen Gas Group for the crimped carbon steel technology.

Innovation and Technological Leadership

For years, ZK International has adhered to its mission of advancing technology and fostering innovation. The crimped carbon steel pipes and fittings developed by Zhengkang represent a leap forward in pipeline technology, offering advantages over traditional galvanized and iron pipes in terms of safety, longevity, and cost-efficiency. These products are compliant with key industry standards, including CJ/T 433-2013 , CECS 618-2019 , and CJT/ZZB2044-2021 , for which Zhengkang served as a primary drafting unit.

The project in Shenzhen is just one of many opportunities where these cutting-edge pipes are expected to be applied in gas supply systems, fire protection, and industrial transportation pipelines.

Economic Stimulus: A Catalyst for Further Growth

The timing of this contract award aligns with China's ambitious economic stimulus package, aimed at revitalizing the country's economy through investment in infrastructure, technological innovation, and industrial upgrades. This package, introduced by the Chinese government, is expected to boost various sectors, including construction and infrastructure, further benefiting companies like ZK International that are poised to capitalize on the surge in demand for modernized solutions.

With the Chinese government pouring resources into infrastructure projects and technological advancements, ZK International stands to benefit immensely. The Company has already seen a 9% increase in revenue , reaching $111.6 million in its most recent financial report, with its Chinese operations contributing a $2 million net income . The additional momentum from the government's economic initiatives is expected to enhance this growth trajectory, enabling ZK International to expand its market presence and deliver even greater shareholder value.

Looking Ahead

As ZK International continues to win key contracts and leverage the favorable economic environment, the Company is committed to optimizing its pipeline technology, ensuring enhanced safety, reliability, and sustainability. The future looks promising as ZK International aims to play a vital role in China's evolving infrastructure landscape.

For more information please visit

. Additionally, please follow the Company on

Twitter ,

Facebook ,

YouTube , and

Weibo . For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit

.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.:

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a

China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.



ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets.

ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee.

It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the

$850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.



Safe Harbor Statement



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International.

Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized.

In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED