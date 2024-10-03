Ezycourse Announces New Creator's Marketplace To Fuel Creators' Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Owners to Build Their Own Marketplaces, Earn Commissions, and Scale Their Brands with EzyCourse's New Creator's Marketplace Add-On.

- Sadek HossainATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EzyCourse, an course platform and a leading LMS platform, is excited to announce the release of its latest feature – the Creator's Marketplace Add-On. This groundbreaking tool empowers platform owners to build, manage, and scale their very own community-driven marketplace, similar to Udemy, while maintaining full control over their brand and operations.With the Creator's Marketplace, platform owners can now invite third-party sellers to join their platform, offering a wide array of products and services including online courses, digital downloads, physical goods, and more. This new functionality allows platform owners to earn commissions on every sale while sellers gain a powerful storefront to showcase their offerings-all under the owner's brand.A New Opportunity for Platform OwnersThe Creator's Marketplace Add-On provides a unique opportunity for platform owners to exponentially grow their business without the complexities of product creation or distribution. By allowing external sellers to sign up, manage products, and engage with customers directly through a branded storefront, EzyCourse users can now scale their platforms effortlessly.“With the Creator's Marketplace, platform owners aren't just participants in a marketplace-they own it,” said Sadek Hossain, CEO of EzyCourse.“This feature offers platform owners complete control over seller access, product approvals, and commission structures. It's a huge step forward in enabling creators to build and grow businesses on their own terms.”In terms of marketplace in other LMS platforms, EzyCourse seems to be the first to launch such an initiative that could see more creators jump ship from other LMS. After a resounding success in the last calendar year, the marketplace has to be the biggest feature update this platform has offered since.Although time will tell how effective and useful this becomes for creators, there's no doubt that EzyCourse is getting all the praise because of this unique and first of its kind in LMS industry.Key Features of the Creator's MarketplaceSeller Management & Control: Platform owners have full authority over who can sell in their marketplace and what products they can sell. Each product created by sellers must be approved by the admin before being showcased, ensuring quality control.Commission-Based Earnings: Owners can define commission rates for sellers, creating a passive revenue stream without doing any of the hard work themselves.Very Easy to Integrate: Users can easily display all approved products using the EzyCourse website builder, and get started with the Marketplace right away.Comprehensive Notifications & Workflows: Both platform owners and sellers receive real-time updates on product approvals, sales, commissions, and payouts, making it easy to manage the entire ecosystem.Separate Seller Dashboard: The sellers in a marketplace have their own separate dashboard where they can manage everything easily, from creating products to managing orders.Best Seller Badge: Owners can use best seller badge to motivate the sellers, and let visitors know instantly about the most popular sellers on the marketplace.EzyCourse only charges a 3.5% fee per sale, billed only when total monthly earnings exceed $50 or at the end of the month.The Marketplace was launched by EzyCourse on 29th September and is now up for grabs on their website. According to the CEO of EzyCourse, the price is expected to go up as the demand for their Marketplace is very high. He is urging the users to bag this massive feature while the price is at its lowest now.Visit ezycourse or contact their support for more info.About EzyCourseFor anyone not familiar with EzyCourse, it is an innovative online course platform that helps to manage every aspect of an online business. A platform ideal for creators, educators, and entrepreneurs to scale up their business whether it's by launching a website, accessing marketing tools, easily accepting payments, or even having your own branded mobile app for improving student experience.An already formidable platform, excellent for users to build a thriving online business, is now even more solid with the addition of Creator's Marketplace.

