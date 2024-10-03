Corinthians Narrowly Loses To Flamengo In Copa Do Brasil Semifinal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Corinthians suffered a 1-0 defeat against Flamengo in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal.



The match took place at the Maracanã on Wednesday night. Flamengo dominated much of the game, but Corinthians improved in the final stretch.



Flamengo's strong offensive push led to an early goal by Alex Sandro in the first half. The Rubro-Negro team continued to press for more goals throughout the match.



However, they struggled with accuracy and faced a performance from Hugo Souza, Corinthians' goalkeeper. Corinthians' performance improved towards the end of the game after some substitutions.



Despite this late surge, they couldn't breach Rossi's goal. The narrow loss means Corinthians must win by at least two goals in the return leg to advance.







A simple draw in the return match would eliminate Corinthians from the competition. If Corinthians wins by one goal, the tie will go to a penalty shootout.



The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, at 4 PM in Itaquera. Flamengo started the game aggressively, pushing Corinthians into a defensive position.

Match Summary

Arrascaeta had two early chances but was denied by Hugo Souza. At the 30-minute mark, Gabigol's backheel shot was saved by the Corinthians goalkeeper.



Alex Sandro scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute. He received a pass from Bruno Henrique and fired a powerful shot into the net.



Corinthians' first dangerous attempt came in the 41st minute through Rodrigo Garro. In the second half, Romero nearly equalized for Corinthians, hitting the post in the 8th minute.



Flamengo responded with Bruno Henrique's header hitting the crossbar in the 12th minute. De La Cruz's free kick also struck the woodwork in the 18th minute.



Flamengo had a goal disallowed for offside in the 24th minute. Corinthians threatened late in the game, with Romero's shot blocked by Léo Pereira.



In the final minutes, Matheuzinho hit the post for Flamengo . In addition, both teams will return to league action on Saturday.



Corinthians will host Internacional at the Neo Química Arena. Flamengo will travel to face Bahia. These matches are part of the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

