Atlético-MG Edges Vasco In Thrilling Copa Do Brasil Semi-Final First Leg
10/3/2024 7:00:05 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Atlético-MG team secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Vasco in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semi-final. The match took place at Arena MRV on Wednesday, setting the stage for an exciting return fixture.
All goals came in the first half, creating an intense atmosphere from the start. Vasco struck first through Philippe Coutinho, giving the visitors an early advantage.
However, Atlético-MG fought back strongly before the break. Guilherme Arana equalized for the home team with a spectacular shot.
Paulinho, a former Vasco youth player, then scored the winning goal against his old club. This turn of events left Atlético-MG in a favorable position for the second leg.
The return match is scheduled for October 19th at São Januário Stadium. Atlético-MG now holds a slight edge, needing only a draw to advance.
Match Summary
Vasco faces a tougher challenge, requiring a two-goal victory to reach the final. Atlético-MG dominated possession early in the game, but Vasco's strong defense held firm.
The home team's first real chance came after ten minutes when Hulk's shot went wide. Vasco, however, capitalized on a quick counter-attack just three minutes later.
Coutinho received a pass in the box, dribbled past his marker, and scored with a well-placed shot. This goal briefly shifted momentum in Vasco's favor.
Atlético-MG struggled to create chances until the 32nd minute when Paulinho tested Léo Jardim. The equalizer came in the 38th minute through Arana's brilliant strike into the top corner.
Buoyed by this goal, Atlético-MG pressed on and found their second just before halftime. Paulinho headed home a cross, putting the home team ahead.
The second half saw both teams creating opportunities. Vasco's Sforza had an early chance, while Atlético-MG's Alan Franco and Lyanco tested Léo Jardim.
As Vasco pushed for an equalizer, spaces opened up for Atlético-MG to counter-attack. Despite some late chances for both sides, the score remained unchanged.
Atlético-MG held on to their lead, giving them a slight advantage for the return leg. The stage is now set for an exciting conclusion to this semi-final tie.
