(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have confirmed that the Russian army, advancing in eastern Ukraine, has captured the city of Vuhledar, a significant strategic center used by Ukrainian forces as a hub for resistance.

In a report published on Thursday, October 3, CNN confirmed the capture of Vuhledar and the withdrawal of the Ukrainian from the city.

According to the report, the Russian army raised their national flag over the ruins of the Vuhledar city hall in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has also acknowledged that its defense forces fighting the Russian advance in the east have withdrawn from Vuhledar to“save personnel and military equipment.”

CNN described the capture of this“important and strategic” city as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's key military achievements in advancing through eastern Ukraine, emphasizing Ukraine's vulnerability against Russia.

According to the report, Vuhledar was built around a coal mine located about 50 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, which has been a central point in Russia's eastern offensive in recent months.

The capture of Vuhledar marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, further highlighting the strategic importance of eastern Ukraine in the war. This development underscores the continued vulnerability of Ukrainian forces and the complex dynamics of the war, with Russia consolidating its advances.

