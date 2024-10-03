While In Poland, Ukraine's Top Diplomat Explores Technical Steps To Resolve Sensitive Historical Issues
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Poland discussed technical steps to address the problem of exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims, which is "poisoning" relations between the two countries.
This was reported on facebook by Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha following a one-day visit to Poland, Ukrinform reports.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote on facebook that the talks with the Polish side had focused on the efforts to counter Russian aggression, as well as on the Peace Formula, Victory Plan, military aid, and support for Ukraine's energy industry and economy. Sybiha noted that complex issues of bilateral relations, including sensitive topics of the past, were also touched upon.
"Ukraine is ready to talk with Poland on all topics... and not only to talk, but also to address problems. We discussed specific technical – not political – steps to finally resolve the issue of exhumations, which has long been poisoning our political dialogue," the minister said.
In this context, he noted "understanding and will to move forward in a constructive direction."
"The past, no matter how complicated, must not jeopardize the modern-day efforts to address common challenges and the future of the Euro-Atlantic family. I am convinced that this is our common understanding with the Polish side," emphasized the head of the Foreign Ministry.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a visit to Poland, Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met with President Andrzej Duda and Marshal of the Polish Sejm Szymon Holownia, as well as took part in the Warsaw Security Forum.
