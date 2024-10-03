Here’s How the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” is Raising the Bar for Tablet Displays

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 1 October 2024: OLED screens are becoming a ubiquitous tech. They are becoming increasingly common on laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The next big leap in display consumer tech is already here, though—tandem OLED. The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” has one of the best implementations of this display so far. Not only have they managed to achieve a mindblowing level of brightness, but they have done so in a uniquely Huawei way. On the new MatePad, it’s called Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display.



MatePad Pro Does It Brighter

The MatePad Pro 12.2” is a game-changer. And the standout feature is, of course, the innovative display. Unlike traditional OLEDs, this display packs a dual-layered light-emitting unit, using nano-level pixel stacking technology to push the screen’s peak brightness to 2000 nits. That means true-to-life HDR with a jaw-dropping 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, where even the faintest starlight shines through.



The nano-level pixel stacking technology also triples the display's lifespan compared to conventional OLEDs. Huawei has gone a step further with its Natural Light Sensing display tech, designed for real-world use. As lighting conditions change—whether you're indoors or out in the sun—the tablet adjusts dynamically to maintain a crystal-clear, true-to-life image. Gone are the days of washed-out visuals or glaring reflections.



A Screen Better Than Paper

While most tablet makers have adopted matte screens, Huawei is pushing boundaries with the MatePad Pro 12.2” by applying this technology to an OLED display—a feat that’s proven tricky for the competition. The challenge lies in the uneven pixel design of OLED screens, which can lead to uneven brightness and even unwanted bright spots, known as the "sparkle" effect, when paired with a matte finish. Huawei, however, has cracked the code.



Thanks to its nanoscale anti-glare etching technology, the MatePad Pro 12.2” eliminates 99% of environmental light interference. This means a clearer, deeper image, even in tricky lighting conditions. Writing with a stylus on the screen feels like pen on paper, with the matte finish providing just the right amount of texture. The MatePad Pro 12.2" also has a magnetron nano optical layer with multiple coatings to cancel out interfering light sources. This drastically reduces glare and reflectivity, while also boosting light transmittance to 95%. That's how it's able to deliver sharp details and vibrant colours indoors and outdoors.



The tablet is also designed to minimize eye strain during extended use. It introduces the industry-first 2880 Hz PWM dimming, which ensures smoother brightness adjustments, reducing the eye fatigue often associated with traditional OLED screens. The tablet has earned the prestigious SGS Low Visual Fatigue Premium Performance 2.0 Certification, confirming that it goes the extra mile in keeping your eyes comfortable during prolonged use.



Next-Level Smoothness

The screen doesn’t just look good—it feels good, too. With its blazing 144Hz refresh rate and a sky-high 480Hz touch sampling rate, everything from gaming to scrolling, the tablet delivers a fluid, responsive experience that’s hard to beat. Huawei has specifically optimised this refresh rate to enhance the gaming experience, making popular titles feel faster, more immersive, and seamless.



Plus, thanks to high-frame-rate stylus interaction, drawing feels more natural, with strokes appearing in real time, and navigating the interface is effortless.



Truly Immersive

This tablet comes with a large 12.2-inch display, with 2.8K resolution, ultra-narrow 4.6mm bezels—the slimmest ever on a 12-inch tablet—and an impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio. There are no notches or holes, delivering a truly immersive, unbroken visual experience. Perfect for everything from sketches to streaming. It's a display that literally pushes boundaries. And probably one of the best displays to be ever on a tablet.



When it comes to colour, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch doesn’t mess around. The tablet delivers pro-level colour accuracy with a ∆E<1 rating across both sRGB and P3 colour gamuts. This means you can edit photos on it or enjoy movies and shows as they are meant to be.



Whether you're creating, gaming, or just browsing, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” promises a visually stunning experience that is hard to beat. We’re in a world where display quality can make or break a device and Huawei is proving that the future of tablets is bright.



The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” is available now in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at 3299 SAR through Huawei’s online store and several authorized retailers.





