Man pleads guilty to murder of cellmate at Baltimore jail in 2022

(MENAFN) A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his cellmate at a Baltimore jail two years ago, bringing closure to a case that raised serious concerns about the facility's operations and the city’s overwhelmed court system. Gordon Staron, 35, admitted to strangling his cellmate Javarick Gantt, who was deaf and communicated through sign language. At the time of the incident, Staron was already a suspect in a separate murder case, prompting questions about why jail officials allowed him to share a cell with Gantt, who was facing less severe charges.



Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took a personal interest in the prosecution of Gantt’s death, announced that Staron had entered his guilty plea on Tuesday. Staron had been detained on murder charges for a previous crime when he killed Gantt. In a recent trial, he was convicted of a different case where he fatally attacked a 63-year-old man with an ax at a bus stop in Baltimore. Staron is scheduled for sentencing in both cases on December 19, and Bates has indicated that he will pursue a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.



Bates emphasized his commitment to protecting vulnerable communities, stating, “When I campaigned for this office, I promised to be a champion and defender of our older adult and disabled community in Baltimore. The outcomes of these cases will undoubtedly ensure that Mr. Staron is never back on our streets to commit more malicious acts against vulnerable individuals.” Efforts to reach Staron’s lawyer for comment went unanswered.



Gantt, aged 34, had been incarcerated for several months while his cases slowly progressed through a court system that has been struggling with a backlog. His charges originated from a domestic dispute in 2019 that resulted in no serious injuries. However, due to missed court dates and probation check-ins, Gantt was ordered to be held without bail, leaving him waiting for trial in jail.

