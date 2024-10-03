(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Quantum 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Quantum Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape, offering strategic insights into market trends, technological advancements, and growth projections for the period 2025-2035. As quantum technologies transition from research labs to commercial applications, this report serves as an essential guide for investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders navigating this transformative field.

The global quantum technology market is an emerging industry with the potential to revolutionize computing, cryptography, sensing, imaging, and communications. Billions of dollars have been invested so far, reflecting the massive interest from governments, established tech giants, and venture capitalists.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global quantum technology market, focusing on market size and growth projections for key sectors, including quantum computing, quantum communications, and quantum sensing. It includes detailed forecasts that highlight the anticipated expansion of these segments over the coming years.

The report also offers a thorough technology analysis, examining various quantum technologies such as superconducting qubits, trapped ions, silicon spin qubits, photonic qubits, and emerging approaches like topological quantum computing. This section provides a deep dive into the technical advancements driving the quantum sector forward.

In terms of application, the report explores how quantum technology is being leveraged across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, finance, cybersecurity, and materials science. It provides a comprehensive overview of how different sectors are adopting quantum technologies to drive innovation and efficiency.

Investment trends are also a key focus, with insights into the role of venture capital, corporate investments, and government funding in accelerating the growth of quantum technologies. The regulatory environment section outlines global government initiatives and regulatory frameworks that are shaping the development and adoption of quantum technologies.

The report breaks down the quantum computing segment by examining hardware technologies, software platforms, and quantum-as-a-service offerings. Quantum communications are explored through the lens of quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, post-quantum cryptography, and the emerging quantum internet. Additionally, the quantum sensing segment provides insights into the use of quantum sensors for applications in navigation, medical imaging, and scientific research.

Lastly, the report delves into the materials necessary for quantum technologies, providing an overview of the critical components and materials that enable the functionality of quantum devices. This comprehensive analysis of the market, technologies, applications, investments, regulations, and materials makes this report an essential resource for understanding the quantum technology landscape.

Quantum technology applications across various sectors:



Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare: Drug discovery, protein folding simulations

Finance: Portfolio optimization, risk analysis, fraud detection

Cybersecurity: Post-quantum cryptography, secure communications

Materials Science: Quantum chemistry simulations for new materials development

Logistics and Transportation: Route optimization, traffic flow management

Long-term market projections to 2035

Potential disruptive technologies and their impact Scenarios for quantum supremacy and its implications across industries

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of over 265 key players, from tech giants to innovative startups, shaping the quantum technology ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 First and second quantum revolutions

1.2 Current quantum technology market landscape

1.3 Investment Landscape

1.4 Global government initiatives

1.5 Industry developments 2020-2024

1.6 Challenges for quantum technologies adoption

2 QUANTUM COMPUTING

2.1 What is quantum computing?

2.2 Market challenges

2.3 SWOT analysis

2.4 Quantum computing value chain

2.5 Markets and applications for quantum computing

2.5.1 Pharmaceuticals

2.5.2 Chemicals

2.5.3 Transportation

2.5.4 Financial services

3 QUANTUM CHEMISTRY AND ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

3.1 Technology description

3.2 Applications

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.4 Market challenges

3.5 Market players

4 QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS

4.1 Technology description

4.2 Types

4.3 Applications

4.4 Quantum Random Numbers Generators (QRNG)

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Applications

4.4.2.1 Encryption for Data Centers

4.4.2.2 Consumer Electronics

4.4.2.3 Automotive/Connected Vehicle

4.4.2.4 Gambling and Gaming

4.4.2.5 Monte Carlo Simulations

4.4.3 Advantages

4.4.4 Principle of Operation of Optical QRNG Technology

4.4.5 Non-optical approaches to QRNG technology

4.4.6 SWOT Analysis

4.5 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Asymmetric and Symmetric Keys

4.5.3 Principle behind QKD

4.5.4 Why is QKD More Secure Than Other Key Exchange Mechanisms?

4.5.5 Discrete Variable vs. Continuous Variable QKD Protocols

4.5.6 Key Players

4.5.7 Challenges

4.5.8 SWOT Analysis

4.6 Post-quantum cryptography (PQC)

4.6.1 Overview

4.6.2 Security systems integration

4.6.3 PQC standardization

4.6.4 Transitioning cryptographic systems to PQC

4.6.5 Market players

4.6.6 SWOT Analysis

4.7 Quantum homomorphic cryptography

4.8 Quantum Teleportation

4.9 Quantum Networks

4.9.1 Overview

4.9.2 Advantages

4.9.3 Role of Trusted Nodes and Trusted Relays

4.9.4 Entanglement Swapping and Optical Switches

4.9.5 Multiplexing quantum signals with classical channels in the O-band

4.9.5.1 Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) and time-division multiplexing (TDM)

4.9.6 Twin-Field Quantum Key Distribution (TF-QKD)

4.9.7 Enabling global-scale quantum communication

4.9.8 Advanced optical fibers and interconnects

4.9.9 Photodetectors in quantum networks

4.9.9.1 Avalanche photodetectors (APDs)

4.9.9.2 Single-photon avalanche diodes (SPADs)

4.9.9.3 Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs)

4.9.10 Cryostats

4.9.10.1 Cryostat architectures

4.9.11 Infrastructure requirements

4.9.12 Global activity

4.9.12.1 China

4.9.12.2 Europe

4.9.12.3 The Netherlands

4.9.12.4 The United Kingdom

4.9.12.5 US

4.9.12.6 Japan

4.9.13 SWOT analysis

4.10 Quantum Memory

4.11 Quantum Internet

4.12 Market challenges

4.13 Market players

5 QUANTUM SENSING

5.1 Technology description

5.1.1 Quantum Sensing Principles

5.1.2 SWOT analysis

5.1.3 Atomic Clocks

5.1.3.1 High frequency oscillators

5.1.3.1.1 Emerging oscillators

5.1.3.2 Caesium atoms

5.1.3.3 Self-calibration

5.1.3.4 Optical atomic clocks

5.1.3.4.1 Chip-scale optical clocks

5.1.3.5 Companies

5.1.3.6 SWOT analysis

5.1.4 Quantum Magnetic Field Sensors

5.1.4.1 Introduction

5.1.4.2 Motivation for use

5.1.4.3 Market opportunity

5.1.4.4 Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (Squids)

5.1.4.5 Optically Pumped Magnetometers (OPMs)

5.1.4.6 Tunneling Magneto Resistance Sensors (TMRs)

5.1.4.7 Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (N-V Centers)

5.1.5 Quantum Gravimeters

5.1.6 Quantum Gyroscopes

5.1.7 Quantum Image Sensors

5.1.8 Quantum Radar

5.1.9 Quantum chemical sensors

5.1.10 Quantum NEM and MEMs

5.2 Market and technology challenges

6 QUANTUM BATTERIES

6.1 Technology description

6.2 Types

6.3 Applications

6.4 SWOT analysis

6.5 Market challenges

6.6 Market players

7 MATERIALS FOR QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY

7.1 Superconductors

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Types and Properties

7.1.3 Opportunities

7.2 Photonics, Silicon Photonics and Optical Components

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Types and Properties

7.2.3 Opportunities

7.3 Nanomaterials

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Types and Properties

7.3.3 Opportunities

8 MARKET ANALYSIS

8.1 Market map

8.2 Key industry players

8.2.1 Start-ups

8.2.2 Tech Giants

8.2.3 National Initiatives

8.3 Investment funding

8.3.1 Venture Capital

8.3.2 M&A

8.3.3 Corporate Investment

8.3.4 Government Funding

8.4 Global market revenues 2018-2035

8.4.1 Quantum computing

8.4.2 Other segments

8.4.2.1 Quantum sensors

8.4.2.2 QKD systems

9 COMPANY PROFILES (TOTAL 266)

