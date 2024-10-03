Israeli army uses internationally banned phosphorous bombs in attacks on Beirut

(MENAFN) Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the Israeli used internationally banned phosphorous bombs during an attack on areas in Beirut. In addition, Israel conducted intense air raids on the southern suburbs of the city early on Thursday morning, escalating the conflict in the region.



Overnight, flares were launched across border villages near the Blue Line in both the western and central sectors, indicating heightened military activity. These mark the third time in less than 24 hours that Israeli forces have targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, which are considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia group.



In a related move, the Israeli army issued a warning at dawn on Thursday, instructing residents of five buildings in Beirut's southern suburb and those nearby to evacuate their homes immediately. This action suggests that more airstrikes or military operations could be imminent in the area.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that 46 people were killed and 85 others were injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes across various parts of Lebanon. Israel has intensified its raids on the country in recent days, stating that its operations are aimed at targeting Hezbollah militia positions.

