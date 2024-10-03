Productlife Group (PLG) Acquires Nextep To Further Expand Its Global Patient Access Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global leader in regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the of Nextep, a reputed French consultancy specialized in access and public affairs.



Founded in 1999 by Guillaume Bouchara, Nextep is known for helping clients navigate complex patient access and public policy challenges across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. With a team of 45 professionals and over 100 clients, Nextep has established a strong presence in France, making this acquisition a strategic enhancement to PLG's global market access capabilities.

This acquisition continues the company's growth in key global markets, following the recent acquisition of Intexo in Italy, Outcomes10 in Spain and Commercial Eyes in Australia. PLG now stands as one of the largest European providers of global value strategy and market access consulting.

Achieving favorable market access is crucial in today's highly competitive clinical development environment. But doing so is challenging and requires access to deep region-specific expertise. The acquisition of Nextep continues this journey, augmenting and extending the localized market access, product launch, and regulatory support PLG can offer globally.

Guillaume Bouchara, Founder and President of Nextep, commented: "This growth project aligns perfectly with our commitment to continuously improve the services provided to our clients, with the ambition to facilitate patient access to innovations and the best possible care in France, Europe, and beyond."

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, stated: "Both companies share a long-held market reputations for scientific rigor and client service. We're proud to play a critical role in augmenting the way sponsors tap into markets and transform patients' lives. Together, we will continue to drive positive impact and broaden access to therapeutic solutions through collaboration with physicians, research institutes, companies, health authorities and patients."

Mariangela Prada, Head of Market Access at PLG, added: "We look forward to welcoming the Nextep teams to PLG as together we can now provide an exceptional service at the local level but also plug into the global dossier needs of our clients. For sponsors, this means a more global strategic offering, deeper connectivity to world-class expertise, and greater product launch success. With the EU Health Technology Assessment upcoming changes, this acquisition is an important step to build our pan-European platform and support our clients in this evolving environment.”

