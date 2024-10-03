Steven Halpern's Relaxing New Album: Adagio For Strings And Soul (432 Hz) Features Unheard Cello Music By David Darling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adagio for Strings and Soul (432 Hz) with Steven Halpern and David Darling

The single "Invitation to Oneness" reached 100,000 streams on Pandora in just weeks.

Adagio for Strings and Soul (432 Hz) features two giants of New Age music; the album will be on the GRAMMY® Awards' first ballot in New Age, Ambient or Chant.

- Steven HalpernSAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GRAMMY®-nominated composer and producer Steven Halpern and GRAMMY®-winning cellist David Darling's latest release, Adagio for Strings and Soul (432 Hz) (Inner Peace Music, 2024), is now available as a physical CD for purchase at all CD-selling outlets, and also as digital downloads and on streaming platforms. The new work has been accepted for GRAMMY® consideration in the New Age, Ambient, or Chant category."ADAGIO for STRINGS and SOUL (432 Hz) is a loving tribute and testament to the artistic genius of David Darling. I am honored to share this music with you. I truly believe it is one of both of our career-best recordings,” said Steven Halpern.Adagio for Strings and Soul (432 Hz) is a stunning collaboration of Darling's deeply resonant and soulful cello, Halpern's keyboard wizardry, and orchestral arrangements that open the heart and uplift the spirit. Additionally, the music is tuned to A=432 Hz, not standard concert pitch A=440 Hz, to entrain with the fundamental harmonic frequency of the Earth (the Schumann Resonance), which amplifies its healing energies. A number of the Halpern's most popular titles are available in the popular tuning, under the new 432 Hz Series on his website.Pioneers of the contemporary instrumental and new age music scenes, Darling and Halpern performed a magical concert together at the International Transpersonal Psychology Conference in 1989, yet it took almost 20 years for the schedules of these prolific artists to align to meet in the recording studio. Finally, in the studio in February 2008, Darling improvised one elegiac melody after another over the arrangements that Halpern had pre-produced.Over the years, busy schedules and health challenges prevented the two from recording additional tracks together, yet Halpern began to receive guidance – through meditation and dreams – on how to proceed with their collaborative recording. Working with his long-time engineer and co-producer Warren Kahn, Steven began combining some of David's elegiac melodies and phrases with newly-recorded compositions that created entirely new arrangements. A key example is the emotionally resonant piece“Requiem for Lahaina with Whalesong (432 Hz)” recorded to focus healing energies after the Maui firestorm of October 2023.David Darling passed unexpectedly in 2021, shocking the music community. Halpern states,“It was a great loss...he had so much music to share. I felt his presence as I received inspiration in dreams and meditations. On the inner planes, I could 'hear' ways to edit and combine key passages he played and orchestrate them into extensive new arrangements of my creation.”Although this album had an extended 'birthing' process, the music is timeless. It's not just the notes or the energy that comes through, it is the unique 'sound' of Darling's cello itself, Halpern shares, adding that Darling went on to embrace Kahn's terrific new EQ and reverb settings for his recording,“Prayer for Compassion,” which won the GRAMMY® Award for Best New Age Album in 2010.Halpern was recently profiled in SFGate, wherein music tastemaker Douglas Mcgowan stated,“Halpern has been really important as a musician but also as a person to help establish new age music as a field. But it's fascinating that he's not better known outside of aficionados of this music. He's such an important artist and people who are in the arts still don't know him. And that's a shame because he's a legend.”Watch the new video, released for the first anniversary of the Lahaina Fires on Maui, to help in comforting all who were affected:“Requiem for Lahaina with Whalesong (432 Hz).”Visit Steven Halpern's official website for more music and informative articles:Listen on Spotify :Buy it on Amazon :For more information, review copies, or interviews, please contact ...Track List:Adagio for Strings and Soul (432 Hz) (4:16)Requiem for Lahaina with Whalesong (432 Hz) (5:27)Heartnotes 2.0 (432 Hz) (5:23)Adagio for Strings and Keys (432 Hz) (4:04)Longing for Home (432 Hz) (5:13)Reverie (432 Hz) (5:23)Invitation to Oneness (432 Hz) (5:07)Heartnotes (432 Hz) (4:51)Looking Within (432 Hz) (5:10)At Home in the Heart (432 Hz) (6:14)The Sea and Thee (432 Hz) (5:06)Angels of Peace (432 Hz) (4:48)About Steven HalpernSTEVEN HALPERN is a GRAMMY® nominated, charting, multi-platinum selling recording artist, composer and producer. Through his groundbreaking biofeedback research, books, articles and workshops around the country, Steven helped establish the field of sound healing. Halpern's DEEP ALPHA: Brainwave Balancing Music for Meditation and Healing was a 2012 GRAMMY® nominee and spent 64 weeks on Billboard's Top Ten New Age chart. Author of Tuning the Human Instrument (1977), Sound Health (Harper & Row, 1985), Steven has written articles for all the leading New Age publications. His life story is featured on the Great Minds series on gaia, and a memoir scheduled for release in 2024. Steven began his career as a jazz/rock trumpet and guitar player. In his role as an Indie record label entrepreneur, he has produced collaborations with golden flute icon Paul Horn, harpist Georgia Kelly, shakuhachi/bansuri master Jorge Alfano, and sax/oboist Paul McCandless. Most of Steven's recordings are composed with the intention of harmonizing body, mind and spirit by creating ambient soundscapes in which time seems to stand still. His atmospheric compositions are recognized worldwide for their ability to help listeners resonate in the key of inner peace.“A founding father of New Age music.” - Los Angeles Times StevenHalpernMusicAbout David DarlingDAVID DARLING rose to fame as a founding member of the Paul Winter Consort. His Prayer for Compassion was a 2009 GRAMMY® winner for Best New Age album. He studied classical music at Indiana State University, and became a leading proponent of the cello as a unique voice in jazz, rock, New Age, Brazilian, Indian and African music. David also performed duets at Esalen Institute with Tai Chi master Al Chungliang Huang. He encouraged improvisation and self expression through music for individuals of all ages, and conducted workshops for his Music for People organization throughout his life. daviddarling

Official Video: Requiem for Lahaina with Whalesong (432 Hz)

