Ukraine Shoots Down 78 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces downed 78 Shahed one-way attack drones Russia had launched overnight Thursday, October 3.

The Air Force Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"On the night of October 3 (from 21:00 on Oct 2 to 07:00 on Oct 3), the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze UAVs. A total of 105 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type were detected and escorted by Air Force radar operators (launch areas: Orel, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea)," the report reads.

The attack was repelled in a joint effort by fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces.

As a result, 78 Russian Shahed-type UAVs were shot down over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

It was established that one drone flew toward Belarus, 23 UAVs disappeared from radars in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of e-warfare action.

