عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: JR NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Movie Sees Jump Mints Over ₹200 Crore

Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: JR NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Movie Sees Jump Mints Over ₹200 Crore


10/3/2024 12:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara Part 1 box office Collection Day 6: Junior NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's movie has seen a jump in its number on the sixth day of its release. The film has minted ₹20.50 crore, early estimates by Sacnilk shows.

MENAFN03102024007365015876ID1108741755


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search