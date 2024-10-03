Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: JR NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Movie Sees Jump Mints Over ₹200 Crore
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara Part 1 box office Collection Day 6: Junior NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's movie has seen a jump in its number on the sixth day of its release. The film has minted ₹20.50 crore, early estimates by Sacnilk shows.
