Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Announces Moves Undertaken To Ensure Sustained Financial Success Based Upon Recent Positive Results
Date
10/2/2024 11:06:34 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SOBRsafe CEO and Chairman Dave Gandini recently provided a video update discussing the company's plans to achieve sustained financial success and build a global legacy
The company intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements by effecting a reverse stock split and issuing a new capital raise to exceed the minimum stockholders' equity threshold
Retaining its nasdaq listing is seen as critical to attract and raise capital to continue building operations
The company has added 35 new accounts in the first and second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year
SOBRsafe is also implementing robust sales and marketing strategies to present its suite of products to more potential customers in the behavioral health sector
SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a company leveraging its advanced next-generation transdermal alcohol detection technology to empower recovery, recently shared a video update from CEO and Chairman Dave Gandini. In the update, Gandini discussed the company's approved compliance strategies to ensure continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Markets ( ).
“Continuing Nasdaq compliance and maintaining our listing is a top priority above all else. Why? First, we are committed to providing our investors with a clear path to growth, value and liquidity, which requires that Nasdaq listing. With our continued listing and growth, we will attract...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02102024000224011066ID1108741616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.