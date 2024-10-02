Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Announces Moves Undertaken To Ensure Sustained Financial Success Based Upon Recent Positive Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe CEO and Chairman Dave Gandini recently provided a update discussing the company's plans to achieve sustained success and build a global legacy

The company intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements by effecting a reverse stock split and issuing a new capital raise to exceed the minimum stockholders' equity threshold

Retaining its listing is seen as critical to attract and raise capital to continue building operations

The company has added 35 new accounts in the first and second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year SOBRsafe is also implementing robust sales and marketing strategies to present its suite of products to more potential customers in the behavioral health sector

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a company leveraging its advanced next-generation transdermal alcohol detection technology to empower recovery, recently shared a video update from CEO and Chairman Dave Gandini. In the update, Gandini discussed the company's approved compliance strategies to ensure continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Markets ( ).

“Continuing Nasdaq compliance and maintaining our listing is a top priority above all else. Why? First, we are committed to providing our investors with a clear path to growth, value and liquidity, which requires that Nasdaq listing. With our continued listing and growth, we will attract...

