Baker Hughes Foundation Supports Hurricane Helene Recovery With $25,000 Donation To Nonprofit All Hands And Hearts

(MENAFN- 3BL) HOUSTON, October 2, 2024 /3BL/ - In late September, Hurricane Helene caused unprecedented, widespread damage across the southeastern U.S., leaving millions without power and a devastating death toll that continues to rise.

While Baker Hughes can report that our employees and operations have been spared from major damage, communities in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia are dealing with major destruction. The hurricane caused significant damage to infrastructure, including major interstate highways, utilities and communications.

To support and care for the people and communities impacted by this catastrophe, the Baker Hughes Foundation issued a $25,000 disaster relief grant to All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) this week. A volunteer-powered relief agency, AHAH is committed to addressing the immediate and long-term needs of global communities impacted by disasters. Funds will support immediate relief efforts to remove debris and clear hazardous trees to restore safety and access to homes, businesses and vital infrastructure. AHAH has committed to a 12-month relief program, remaining on-site to support communities in their long-term recovery efforts following the devastation. Baker Hughes is committed and honored to support volunteer organizations that work tirelessly to help communities rebuild and recover from such catastrophic events.

AHAH's Chief Executive Officer Jessica Thompson, currently assessing Helene's aftermath in Asheville, N.C., stated "We're really witnessing a disaster within a disaster. There is no access to drinking water, no power and no cell reception. Right now, we need to let emergency services, law enforcement and search-and-rescue teams to do their work before volunteer crews can step in. Once it's safe, we'll be there alongside homeowners, helping them start the long process of recovering their homes.”

Consistent with its core values, Baker Hughes cares about people and communities around the world. Visit AHAH's Hurricane Helene Relief fund to directly support the immediate needs of those affected by Hurricane Helene.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 30 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

...