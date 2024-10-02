PADF – Viva Resorts By Wyndham To Promote Sustainable Tourism In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MIAMI, USA – The Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) has announced a strategic partnership with Viva Resorts by Wyndham , a collection of all-inclusive vacation resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and The Bahamas, to drive sustainable development and responsible in the Caribbean. This collaboration aligns with the ongoing objectives of the USAID Caribbean Sustainable Ecosystems Activity and highlights our shared commitment to addressing environmental and social challenges in the Caribbean.

PADF and Viva Resorts by Wyndham share a common goal: to take impactful actions that enhance sustainability and promote the well-being of local communities. This partnership focuses on tackling key challenges such as solid waste management and coastal and marine conservation, ultimately protecting the Caribbean's natural resources and enhancing the well-being of local communities.

Katie Taylor, executive director of PADF, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration:“Partnering with Viva Resorts by Wyndham is more than just a step forward – it is a pivotal moment in our shared commitment to safeguarding the Caribbean's marine ecosystems. This partnership exemplifies the power of aligning with organizations that recognize the urgency of sustainable tourism and the vital role it plays in protecting our oceans. Together, we are not only preserving the beauty of these environments but ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving and resilient Caribbean.”

Our collaboration will focus on key areas that align with both the objectives of the USAID Caribbean Sustainable Ecosystems Activity and Viva Resorts by Wyndham's sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy. Conservation initiatives near Wyndham properties may include designating protected zones for birds and turtles, selecting appropriate lighting for turtle hatching, and establishing blue corridors for manatees, turtles and whales..

PADF and Viva Resorts by Wyndham are dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact on the region's ecosystems and its people. By working together, we aim to create a greater impact, leveraging our combined resources and expertise to foster sustainable development and community resilience.

Erika Sordo, corporate director of marketing & public relations at Viva Wyndham Resorts, stated:

“We are thrilled to partner with PADF to advance our shared goals of sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in preserving the natural beauty of the Caribbean and supporting the well-being of its communities.”

This partnership with Viva by Wyndham highlights USAID and PADF's dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the Caribbean. Together with our partners, we are committed to creating a positive, lasting impact for the region's ecosystems and its people.

