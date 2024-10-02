CDM Solutions Announces Expansion Of Platform Integrations With PPS Mutual

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New Integration Provides Real-Time Data Access for Insurance Professionals

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CDM Solutions , Australia's leading data-driven for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the addition of PPS Mutual to its growing list of integrated partners. This new integration provides CDM users with real-time access to PPS Mutual's data, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency for insurance brokers, advisers, and dealer groups across the country.

As part of CDM Solutions' ongoing strategy to deliver cutting-edge, real-time solutions, the integration with PPS Mutual allows users to access policy data instantly. By automating this critical aspect of insurance management, CDM continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving user experience and operational effectiveness.

"This integration is a significant step in our mission to make real-time data access seamless for our users," said Katriel Warlow-Shill, CEO of CDM Solutions. "By accessing accurate policy information from PPS Mutual, we are not only expanding the scope of our platform but also reinforcing our position as a leader in providing automated, accessible data solutions for the insurance industry."

The collaboration allows CDM Solutions' users to have instant access to PPS Mutual's policy information, further automating workflows and reducing the manual effort required to manage client data. This enhancement ensures brokers and financial advisers can make informed decisions faster and with greater confidence.

CDM Solutions continues to work with insurers to solidify its position as Australia's premier insurance platform, with additional partnerships and integrations planned in the near future.

Those interested in signing up for CDM's platform can do so by visiting .

About CDM Solutions ()

CDM Solutions is a data-driven platform tailored specifically to the insurance industry, offering a comprehensive suite of tools that goes beyond traditional Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. The platform provides real-time access to policy data across multiple insurers, automates routine client communications, and enables insurance brokers, financial advisers, and dealer groups to manage policies with ease. CDM Solutions is pursuing their ISO 27001 certification, ensuring the highest standards of data security. For more information, visit com.

###

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Daniel E. Chartock | ... | 212.951.0501

Marilyn Lopez | ... | Chartock

TAG Collective

+1 212-951-0501

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.