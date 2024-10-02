Kilne Cookware, Founded By Former Endy CEO, Retains Westmount Capital Partners As Exclusive Financial Advisor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westmount to Lead Fundraising to Support Expansion and New Product Launches

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westmount Capital Partners (“ WMC ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Kilne Cookware Inc., a premium direct-to-consumer cookware brand founded by Mike Gettis, former CEO of Endy, has retained Westmount as its exclusive advisor. Westmount will assist Kilne in its efforts to expansion and product development.



This partnership opens an exciting opportunity for investors to join Kilne in its next phase of growth as it expands into new markets and continues to introduce innovative products that resonate with consumers. Kilne is strategically positioned to emerge as a leading premium cookware brand, setting itself apart with its commitment to exceptional quality, innovative design, and sustainable manufacturing. With a focus on empowering home cooks, Kilne aims to redefine the cooking experience by providing high-performance products that not only enhance culinary creativity but also elevate the kitchen aesthetic.

Kilne is set to capitalize on the growing $27 billion North American cookware market, with a total addressable market (TAM) for premium cookware estimated at $7 billion. This promising landscape reflects the increasing consumer demand for high-quality, non-toxic cookware. Gettis, who successfully exited Endy in 2018 when Sleep Country acquired the company for $88.7 million, is now leading Kilne's dedicated team as they embark on this ambitious journey.

Westmount Capital Partners will support Kilne's ambitious expansion plans, enhance marketing efforts, and assist in the launch of new products that reflect its premium quality ethos. These products include the 'Mini Everything Pan,' a new line of cast iron cookware, and additional color options for Kilne's best-selling pieces. Kilne has already made a significant impact in the Canadian market, winning prestigious awards such as the Red Dot Product Design Award and Good Housekeeping's Kitchen Gear Award in 2023. As the brand prepares for its U.S. market entry, Kilne will continue to leverage its direct-to-consumer model, offering professional-grade cookware without the retail markups, ensuring high-quality products at accessible prices.

Alex Camus, Managing Partner at Westmount Capital Partners, stated:“Mike's success with Endy speaks for itself. We are proud to partner with him and Kilne as they prepare for this exciting phase of growth. Kilne is perfectly positioned to capture the attention of both investors and consumers with its innovative approach to cookware.”

Mike Gettis, Co-Founder and CEO of Kilne, added:“As we prepare to expand into the U.S. and other markets, having the right financial partner is crucial. Westmount Capital Partners brings the expertise we need to efficiently raise capital and accelerate our growth. I believe this will be my biggest venture yet, and with their support, we're poised to scale Kilne into a household name while empowering home cooks with exceptional, affordable kitchen products.”

About Westmount Capital Partners

Westmount Capital Partners Inc. is a premier financial advisory firm specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance solutions. With a commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth, Westmount Capital Partners provides exceptional advisory services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients across various industries.

About Kilne Cookware

Founded in 2020, Kilne Cookware is a premium direct-to-consumer brand dedicated to becoming a leading name in premium kitchenware. Kilne offers professional-grade tools designed for home cooks who value quality and performance. By collaborating with top chefs and eliminating traditional retail markups, Kilne delivers high-quality, non-toxic cookware at accessible prices. With a mission to transform the home cooking experience, Kilne ensures every product is crafted to meet the highest standards, making healthy and enjoyable cooking attainable for all.

For further information contact:

Westmount Capital Partners Inc.

c/o Perley-Robertson, Hill & McDougall LLP/s.r.l.

Constitution Square, 340 Albert St #1400,

Ottawa, ON, K1R 7Y6

Attention: Nino Silvestri, President

E-mail: ...ures