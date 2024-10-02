Dangote Refinery’S Crude Oil Allocation Rises As Nigeria Aims For Energy Independence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Nigerian National Company Limited has increased its oil allocation to the Dangote Petroleum over the past ten months.



The refinery received 48.6 million barrels, starting with 3.4 million in December 2023 and reaching 5.6 million by September 2024. October 2024 expects delivery of 11.7 million barrels.



As Africa's largest refinery, Dangote can process 650,000 barrels daily. However, sources claim the current falls short of its capacity.



This aligns with reports of the refinery struggling to secure adequate domestic crude oil. Nigeria's existing state-owned refineries, with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day, have remained largely inactive for years.



The Dangote Refinery 's capacity surpasses this figure significantly. Experts predict a gradual production increase over the next few years.







The refinery's impact is already visible. Gasoline imports decreased by 12.6% from 2022 to 2023, dropping from 23.24 billion liters to 20.29 billion liters. This trend may continue as operations ramp up.



For Q2 2024, the government estimated crude oil needs for all refineries at 597,700 barrels per day. This figure includes Dangote but represents less than half its total capacity.

A Key to Nigeria's Energy Independence

The Dangote Refinery is crucial for Nigeria's energy independence. As Africa's largest oil producer, Nigeria has long relied on imported refined fuels due to inefficient state-owned refineries.



The new refinery could potentially eliminate this need. Analysts expect Dangote Refinery to reach 20% capacity in 2024, 50% in 2025, and 80% by 2026.



The slow ramp-up reflects challenges in operating such a large-scale facility. The refinery's progress could transform Nigeria from a major importer to a potential exporter of refined products.



This shift would significantly impact Nigeria's economy and energy security. However, securing sufficient crude oil supply remains a challenge.



As production increases, the Dangote Refinery's impact on Nigeria's energy landscape will become clearer. Its success could serve as a model for other African countries seeking to boost their refining capabilities.

