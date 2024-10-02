(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, a-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Califia Farms LLC, Canterburry Coffee Corp., Gambino Coffee, Gradys Cold Brew, Heartland Food Products Group LLC, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Lucky Jack Coffee, Nestle SA, RISE Brewing Co., Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd, Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Station Cold Brew, The Coca Cola Co., The Kind Coffee Co., Venice Cold Brew, and Wandering Bear Inc.

The global cold brew coffee market is witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among vendors. These transactions enable companies to expand their product offerings in cold brew coffee and RTD coffee markets. Large players acquire smaller brands to gain access to new products at lower costs, thereby increasing their market share. In April 2021, Nestle SA expanded its health and nutrition portfolio through the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. Starbucks Coffee Co also expanded its presence by launching 278 new stores globally. Expectations are high for more M&A activities involving large vendors and small regional suppliers during the forecast period.



The cold brew coffee market is experiencing significant growth, with various players focusing on refining their craft. Locations and carafes are essential for this process. The use of decanters and donuts is common in the industry. The trend towards craft and local roasts continues, with factors such as starbucks and craft brews driving innovation. Various factors, including the benefits of cold brew and the convenience it offers, make it a popular choice among consumers. The use of coarse coffee and long steeping times contributes to the unique taste profile of cold brew coffee. Overall, the market is dynamic and competitive, with players constantly seeking to improve their offerings to meet consumer demand.



The last three decades have seen a significant rise in the preference for various hot and cold beverages, including RTD coffees , soft drinks , energy drinks, and teas. This trend has posed a significant challenge to the global cold brew coffee market. Factors such as the increasing popularity of coffee pods and iced teas, as well as the emergence of numerous vendors offering innovative flavors, have hindered the market's growth. However, the increasing demand for cold coffee and the proliferation of cafes offering RTD products present opportunities for market growth. Vendors must adopt aggressive marketing strategies to capitalize on these opportunities and launch innovative products to remain competitive.

The Cold Brew Coffee market faces several challenges. Coffee and donuts are popular combinations, but producing consistent coffee flavors can be difficult. The use of old or poor quality beans , inconsistent brewing times, and inadequate filtration systems can affect the taste. Professionals seek efficient production processes, such as those using robots and automation, to address these challenges. Additionally, the need for longer brewing times and large storage tanks adds complexity and cost. Milk and other additives, like those from Owens and Outlets, can also impact the final product's taste and texture. Accurate temperature control and proper handling are essential to maintain product quality. Overall, addressing these challenges requires a focus on process optimization, quality control, and innovation.

This cold brew coffee market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Arabica-based cold brew coffee

1.2 Robusta-based cold brew coffee 1.3 Liberica-based cold brew coffee



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Arabica-based cold brew coffee-

The cold brew coffee market is experiencing steady growth due to its unique taste and convenience. Consumers appreciate the smooth, less acidic flavor of cold brew coffee. Businesses are responding by increasing production and distribution. Cold brew coffee is now widely available in grocery stores and coffee shops . Its accessibility has led to a larger customer base, contributing to market expansion.

The Cold Brew Coffee market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, particularly among the millennial and Generation Z demographics. These consumers, driven by their active lifestyles and social standing, have shown a preference for RTD beverages, including iced coffee and cold brew coffee. The market is accelerated by the health benefits associated with these coffee varieties, such as their antibacterial characteristics and coarsely ground coffee's ability to reduce acidity. RTD beverages offer convenience and portability, making them an attractive option for professionals on-the-go. The penetration of cold brew coffee is influenced by consumer awareness and micro-economic factors, with decision-makers in the food and beverage industry closely monitoring trends to introduce new products and flavors to the market. Overall, the market for cold brew coffee continues to grow, driven by consumer preferences and the evolving coffee landscape.

The Cold Brew Coffee market is a significant segment in the global coffee industry, characterized by its unique brewing process that involves steeping coffee ground s in cold water for an extended period. This method results in a smooth, rich, and less acidic taste compared to traditional hot-brewed coffee. The market is driven by various factors, including the growing preference for low-acid coffee beverages, the increasing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee products, and the rising demand for convenience and on-the-go consumption. Additionally, the market is witnessing innovation in packaging and flavors to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to these trends and the increasing awareness of cold brew coffee's health benefits.

