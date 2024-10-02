1St Health Inc. Announces New Offices In Oregon And New Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 1st Inc. Expands to New Locations in Beaverton, Portland, and Albuquerque

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Health Inc., a leading provider of post-accident medical care and support, is proud to announce the opening of three new offices in Oregon and New Mexico. With locations in

Beaverton, Portland, and Albuquerque, 1st Health Inc. is committed to expanding access to quality healthcare and legal services for individuals recovering from auto accidents.

"Expanding to new states allows us to better serve those in need of compassionate care and expert legal support after a traumatic event," said Bridgett Roode, Director of Marketing & Advertising of 1st Health Inc. "Our goal is to ensure every patient receives the attention they need, whether it's through chiropractic care, medical evaluations, or assistance with legal and insurance claims."

New Locations Now Open:



Beaverton, OR

Address: 14725 SW Millikan Way, Beaverton, OR 97003

Portland, OR

Address: 1954 SE 182nd Ave., Portland, OR 97233

Albuquerque, NM Address: 1209 Mountain Rd Pl NE, Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Comprehensive Services for Accident Victims

1st Health Inc. offers a full range of post-accident recovery services, designed to ensure that patients not only receive the best in medical care but also have access to legal and insurance support to help navigate the complexities of an accident aftermath. Their services include:



Chiropractic Care : Gentle and effective techniques to reduce pain and restore mobility, available in both Oregon and New Mexico.

Medical Evaluations : Personalized treatment plans to ensure optimal recovery.

Attorney Referrals : Connections to reputable personal injury attorneys who specialize in accident-related cases. Insurance Assistance : Guidance through the insurance claims process to ensure patients' medical expenses are covered.

About 1st Health Inc.

1st Health Inc. is dedicated to providing integrated care for individuals recovering from auto accidents. Their team of healthcare professionals and legal advocates work closely to ensure a seamless recovery experience, from medical treatment to legal representation.

For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Bridgett Roode

Director of Marketing & Advertising

1st Health Inc.

[email protected]

407.454.2328

These materials highlight 1st Health Inc.'s commitment to expanding its services and providing comprehensive care to auto accident victims across Oregon and New Mexico.

