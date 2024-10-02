ACQUISITION OF MERRILL TECHNOLOGIES GROUP ANNOUNCED AS FINALIST IN THE 23RD ANNUAL M&A ADVISOR AWARDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Capital ("Charter") is proud to announce the of Merrill Technologies Group by Arlington Capital Partners has been named a finalist for the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. The deal is a finalist in multiple categories:



Industrials Deal of the Year (Over $100MM)

M&A Deal of the Year ($250MM to $500MM) Private Equity Deal of the Year ($250MM to $500MM)

The transaction was led by Charter team members Mike Brown, Partner and Managing Director, Zach Wiersma, Director, AJ Ebels, Vice President, and Keegan Ensing, Senior Analyst.

The winners of the M&A Advisor Awards will be revealed during the 2024 Future of Dealmaking Summit, taking place on November 19 & 20, 2024, in New York City.

"For nearly 26 years, The M&A Advisor has celebrated top M&A transactions, companies, and dealmakers. This transaction was selected from hundreds of submissions as an award finalist for the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor . "This honor reflects outstanding performance among a strong group of very impressive candidates for The M&A Advisor award."

About the Transaction

In January 2024, Merrill Technologies Group was acquired by Arlington Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in Washington, D.C.

"Charter was an advisor to

Merrill

for more than 10 years, so we were able to witness firsthand the evolution of the Company into a truly world-class defense manufacturer," said Brown. "The strategic vision for continued investment in the defense industrial base, as shared by both

Merrill

and Arlington, became apparent during the first meeting between the principles of both firms. It's exciting to watch the business through its next phase of growth."

In conjunction with the acquisition, Arlington announced the formation of Keel Holdings, a new platform established to be a premier supplier of fabricated structures for the highest priority programs within the Navy, Army and Air Force. The Company was formed through the combination of existing Arlington portfolio company Pegasus Steel and the newly completed acquisitions of Metal Trades, Inc. and Merrill Technologies Group.

Learn more HERE .

About Charter

Founded in 1989, Charter Capital Partners is an investment banking firm serving the middle market, offering merger and acquisition advisory expertise in business sale and acquisition, capital raise, business valuation and succession planning. Our goal is to deliver superior investment banking services to business owners throughout the complete business lifecycle. The Charter team helps corporations, family-owned businesses, private equity groups and family offices optimize transitions from acquisition through growth to eventual sale. .

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 26th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. .

