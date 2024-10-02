Equator Unveils The SDC 760 Smart Dry Closet For At-Home Professional Garment Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Dry Closet

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to introduce the SDC 760 Smart Dry Closet , a cutting-edge home appliance designed to provide professional-level dry-cleaning right at home. With the SDC 760, users can steam clean , sanitize, and deodorize up to 33 pounds of clothes or 4 garments on hangers at the push of a button, making it an ideal solution for delicate fabrics and everyday wear alike.

The SDC 760 Smart Dry Closet features 4 moving hangers-3 for clothing and 1 for trousers-that allow air to circulate around garments without the harsh tumbling of a traditional dryer. Operating at a drying temperature between 158°F and 176°F, this unit ensures wrinkle-free and professionally pressed clothes without the need for ironing. Its gentle drying method is perfect for delicate fabrics and garments that may be damaged by traditional drying methods.

For added convenience, the SDC 760 comes with a built-in UV light that sanitizes and deodorizes clothes, making it perfect for freshening up daily wear, business attire, or even ethnic garments. It even functions as an aroma closet-users can infuse their clothes with their favorite scents through the built-in perfume fill container.

The sleek 591⁄3” x 22” x 153⁄4” design, complete with adjustable legs, makes the Smart Dry Closet a space-saving addition to any bedroom or laundry room. Despite its advanced capabilities, the appliance operates ultra-quietly, allowing it to run at night without disturbing the household. Its auto-cooling function and built-in dehumidifier ensure that clothes come out ready to wear, with no excess steam or moisture.

For those who prefer customized garment care, the SDC 760 offers a variety of cycle options, including steam ironing, pants press care, and a refresh program, ensuring a tailored drying experience that saves on dry-cleaning costs while delivering professional-quality results.

Available in white, black, or stainless steel finishes with a right hinge, and a left-hinge stainless steel option, the SDC 760 Smart Dry Closet is the perfect complement to any home's decor.

The Equator SDC 760 Smart Dry Closet is available for $759 at major retailers including Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in providing innovative, eco-friendly home appliances. The company's product offerings include washer-dryer combos, dishwashers, and refrigerators, all designed with quality and sustainability in mind. For more information, visit .

